WHY IS EVERYBODY AFRAID OF THE TRUTH AND HELL BENT ON PROTECTING ROBERT MUELLER?

Every time I turn around I see this Republican schmuck selling out his country and all Americans with his support of the progressive socialist Democrat agenda. Somehow he does not appear interested in the fact that portions of our intelligence agencies spied on Americans, candidates for high political office, and are apparently engaging in a cover-up of serious criminal wrongdoing. No, he is providing cover to the cover-up …

A pair of senators from both sides of the aisle are working on legislation that would prevent the firing of a special counsel without judicial review. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced Thursday that he plans to introduce legislation that would prevent the firing of a special counsel without judicial review. "A special counsel cannot be fired when they were entitled to investigate the president or his team unless you have judicial review, not just for Trump, but for any future president," Graham said when describing the legislation to reporters on Thursday. "We need a check and balance here." Graham's Democratic co-sponsor of the bill is Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. <Source>

It appears that Goober does not understand the constitution. That the Congress cannot pass legislation that would violate the separation of powers and impose any conditions on the duties of the Executive Branch which has sole dominion over the Department of Justice and its subordinate agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Enter the usual suspects …

Why is everyone so afraid of the release of the Nunes memo to the extent of leaking and lying about its contents? Turning a document that purports to tell the truth to the American people about a most troubling and distasteful matter into a sign the GOP is compromising national security. Could it be that those who are charged with protecting national security have compromised their agencies and themselves because the wrongly chose who might be the next President of the United States and who might have buried their wrongdoing under the sands of time?

It appears that the man, former FBI Director Robert Mueller (suspect A), chosen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (suspect B) after an admitted illegal leak to the New York Times by then Director of the FBI James Comey (suspect C), was hired to investigate any collusion between Donald Trump, his campaign, and his associates with Russia. Overlooking, of course, any criminal wrongdoing or malfeasance when he was handling an investigation of real Russian activity to acquire 20% of America’s uranium production as the Director of the FBI. Overlooking, of course, that he was James Comey’s mentor at the FBI. And, that his record for ethical behavior is above reproach.

One need only look at the 2001 “Anthrax Affair” to see how then FBI Director Mueller operates …

After deciding that an innocent virologist who never handled anthrax was the guilty party who sent tainted letters to people – killing five and infecting seventeen people – the FBI did everything in their power to convict Stephen Hatfill. To the extent of ignoring a tip from the colleague of the guilty party who had extensive experience with anthrax as well as other compelling evidence. To the extent of concocting evidence using allegedly trained dogs to find evidence where no existed. To the extent of making Hatfill’s life a living hell.

But that is not even the worst part. After the Department of Justice formally exonerated Steven Hatfill (plus paying a $5.82 million legal settlement) Mueller did not feel it was necessary to attend the media event that announced the end of the case, nor did he apologize to Steven Hatfill.

In his first public remarks regarding the evidence amassed against Ivins, FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III told reporters last week in Vermont: "I do not apologize for any aspect of the investigation that was undertaken over the years." Mueller said it would be "erroneous to say there were mistakes." The government in June agreed to pay Hatfill $5.8 million to settle a lawsuit in which his lawyers elicited sworn testimony from law enforcement officials who admitted they had leaked investigative information about him to the news media. The investigation's years-long fixation with Hatfill angered some FBI agents who believed that, as a result, other potential leads and suspects received inadequate attention. <Source>

Bottom line …

Fruit of the poisoned tree? To believe that a bit player like Carter Page who left the campaign early on was an acting Russian agent that required wire-tapping using the bogus, unsubstantiated “Steele Dossier” as part of the warrant application is outrageous. And, possibly the subject of the memo yet to be released. You will notice that the progress mainstream media can’t avoid interjecting President Trump’s name every time Obama Administration malfeasance or criminal activity is mentioned.

Is this how it will all end? Oops!

Serious crimes and breaches of security have occurred. It appears that the top people at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation appear to have entered an informal conspiracy to damage the Presidency of the United States because they did not like the candidate and engaged in a cover-up of serious crimes at the highest levels in the Administration. Crimes which are so poisonous to our Constitution and the rule of law that they demand that people be held accountable and sent to prison.

My suggestions for a competent and ethical special prosecutor: either appoint former Attorney General Michael Mukasey or Andrew C. McCarthy, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

As for Goober Graham: STFU!

We are so screwed.

-- steve