WASHINGTON TIMES: FAKE NEWS?

In my email today …

NEWS ALERT?

This is a think piece penned by Lessig in October 2017 and is definitely not news!

So, other than serving as click-bait, what purpose could a story on Hillary Clinton still achieving the presidency have any value. Truth be told, she is more likely to be convicted of violating the National Espionage Act, obstructing justice, illegally destroying government documents, and selling her influence and public office for personal gain than she is to become President under an improbable “Black Swan” scenario proposed by a radical Harvard professor.

But if you look closely at the story – can you see an attempt by a media source to repetitiously reinforce the meme that President Trump and Vice President Pence may be traitors for colluding with Russia?

Hillary Clinton could still become president, Harvard professor says By Bradford Richardson - The Washington Times - Thursday, January 18, 2018 Harvard Law School professor Lawrence Lessig says there’s still a scenario in which Hillary Clinton becomes president. A candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination himself, Mr. Lessig envisioned a scenario in which President Trump resigns or is impeached, Vice President Mike Pence resigns or is impeached, and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan — who would be next in line — nominates Mrs. Clinton to be his vice president, and then steps aside to let her have the job. “This is one way that it could happen,” Mr. Lessig told Newsweek on Wednesday. “But that’s very different from saying I think it will happen or should happen, or the evidence is there for it to happen.” The scheme was originally hypothesized in an essay Mr. Lessig penned last October If the president and vice president are impeached for colluding with the Russians to win the White House, the professor said Mrs. Clinton is the rightful heir to the throne. “If Ryan became President because the Trump/Pence campaign committed treason, who should he nominate as his Vice President?” Mr. Lessig wrote on Medium. “The answer seems unavoidable: He should nominate the person defeated by the treason of his own party, and then step aside, and let her become the President.”

What is missing?

If you actually read Lessig’s short essay, you would find that it is prefaced by a caveat including these statements:

When I published the piece, I really meant it to be a simple link that I could provide to people when they wrote with this question. I didn’t Tweet about the piece when I published it; my aim was not so much to “put it out there” as to let it be there to begin, as I suggested at the end, to clarify thinking if this “unthinkable” event happened. And critically, as you’ll read—if you’re that rare sort that likes more than 140 characters at a bite—I begin the piece by making it clear that I’m not asserting that there is any clear evidence of such a conspiracy, and indeed, that I don’t believe that there is a conspiracy. And more importantly, whether you believe there is or not, as I said upfront, I don’t believe it is appropriate to speculate about whether there is or isn’t. Let Mueller do his job and we’ll see where we are when he’s finished. My point was if he reaches this particular conclusion, then the following should follow. I’d be the first to acknowledge that it would be wrong — or worse—to launch a campaign to rally people to the idea that there was a way to get Clinton into the White House predicated upon an unproven conspiracy. Indeed, such a campaign would require “speculating” about what Mueller will find; and as I wrote at the start, “I don’t think it’s appropriate to speculate about whether there is clear evidence of it or not.” The ordinary reader of this piece can’t miss that I am mapping a hypothetical that I don’t now believe. But yes, of course, it would be wrong to push the idea: Trump committed treason, so therefore Clinton should be President. There’s no factual basis for such a charge, and without that, speculation is not, as I said, “appropriate.” To push the suggestion without any factual basis would be, well, kind of like pressing the suggestion that President Obama was not born in America. Just scandalous. <Source>

Bottom line …

How many people know that this paper is owned by the “Moonies” from South Korea?

Founded on May 17, 1982, by Unification Church leader Sun Myung Moon, the Times was owned by News World Communications, an international media conglomerate associated with the church until 2010, when Moon and a group of former executives purchased the paper. It is currently owned by diversified conglomerate Operations Holdings, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the church. <Source>

How many people will glance at this article and link the words “trump, collusion, and treason” in their subconscious? To stew until it becomes “commonly accepted knowledge.”

This is the type of FAKE NEWS that the progressive socialist democrat's claim doesn’t exist or is highly exaggerated! Especially when they point out that the Washington Times is considered a legitimate “conservative” news source.

We are so screwed.

