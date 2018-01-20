TRUMP WAS RIGHT TO ASK THE QUESTION ABOUT IMMIGRATION FROM "SH*THOLE COUNTRIES"

President Donald Trump asked a question that ordinary men and women have been asking since Teddy Kennedy subverted the immigration laws and opened our country to people who do not contribute, do not assimilate, self-segregate, and then make demands. For this, he can be forgiven. It may not be politically correct, but it was an honest question.

More troublesome is the following denial …

Not because of what he said or how he said it. But because President Donald J. Trump has a history of lying, lying about lying, and then when faced with incontrovertible recorded evidence, suggests that’s not what he meant or even if it is saying it in the case of audio recordings.

Even more troubling is that whatever was proposed was a significant setback to DACA – what the hell is Trump saying? DACA was unconstitutional and with no basis in law from the beginning and there should no legitimizing the illegitimate program under any circumstances. Calling this people “dreamers” is a political ruse – especially since half of them appear to be functionally illiterate and have not taken any steps to advance their lives while in the United States. The stories promoted by the progressive mainstream media are always tales of young college graduates who are denied professional certification and work; never the very same group that contains illegal alien MS-13 gang members.

Bottom line …

In the final analysis, any way you say it, if Hati and other countries were not sh*tholes, its citizens would not need refuge in the United States

You cannot trust the mainstream media to accurately report the news before it has been modified in the progressive echo chamber. You cannot trust the President to always tell the truth. And you can’t trust a gaggle of progressive politicians to tell the truth.

We are so screwed.

-- steve