TRUMP IS ACTUALLY IRRELEVANT TO THE DISCUSSION OF DEMOCRACY

Trump's two greatest assets according to Donald J. Trump

The disconnect between the rhetoric and the reality

If one was to objectively examine the life of Donald J. Trump, a member of the lucky sperm club, and assess his greatest assets other than being born to a wealthy, well-connected father, one might conclude that his two greatest assets involve: one, the lack of shame related to self-promotion, lying, and taking credit for the work of others in the face of factual evidence; and two, having the funds to pay for a cadre of somewhat anonymous (and sycophantic) aides whose talent provides a modicum of substance to Trump’s braggadocios and bullying style. That Trump appears to have the emotional maturity of his youngest son Barron is mostly inconsequential to the discussion.

If Trump's abilities were that great, one might be able to discern them without additional narrative from Trump, his family, his courtiers, pundits, prognosticators, and gossip-column authors.

Trump is not by any means an intellectual. His political views are a grab bag of his own prejudices, his emotional reactions, some unchallenged assumptions about crime and trade that he seems to have set in stone in 1978, and—as in his crusade against regulations—his pet peeves as a businessman. http://thefederalist.com/2018/01/05/what-donald-trump-set-on-fire-when-he-burned-steve-bannon/

But the book’s most damning and consequential revelation lies in its depiction of a president who barely understands the office he occupies and isn’t interested in learning: “He didn’t process information in any conventional sense. He didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semi-literate. He trusted his own expertise — no matter how paltry or irrelevant — more than anyone else’s.” None of this seems implausible considering what we can see of Trump for ourselves: the statements that are disconnected from reality, the tweeting about the size of his nuclear button and knee-jerk furious reactions to comments about him on television, the rambling off-the-cuff public statements. http://www.nationalreview.com/article/455181/michael-wolff-trump-book-how-conservatives-should-approach

Bottom line

In spite of all of the suggestions of catastrophe, calamity, and crisis, it appears the nation is surviving – if not somewhat thriving – as it recovers from former President Barack Obama’s radical transformation agenda. There are adults in the room; Congress is worried about the 2018 and 2020 elections, the Judiciary is more open to scrutiny and change than ever. So with the exception of the radical activists and agitators, the world is not approaching a political or planetary crisis other than in the minds of those seeking to push their own agenda.

America is resilient and ordinary people are beginning to question the inconsistencies in the messaging of both political parties.

If one life saved is worth implementing draconian gun control, what about banning alcohol, tobacco, illegal aliens to save thousands of additional lives?

Why do we tolerate people waving the flag of a foreign sovereign nation while demanding citizenship in America?

How is it that historical climate events and natural disasters were never rhetorically or statistically linked to climate change?

How can university administrators speak about academic freedom when the suppress opposing viewpoints and attempt to regulate the diversity of thought?

Why do people cry “profiling” when a disproportionate number of people in a particular group are committing offensive acts? To believe the acceptable human behavior is conditioned on a cohort’s percentage in the general population is to ignore reality in favor of fantasy politics.

Why do the laws allow legal quid pro quo bribery for domestic politicians in terms of campaign funding, but disallow the type of bribery that wins contracts in foreign countries?

Until “We the People” realize how badly we are being screwed, we are screwed. Most importantly, how can we overlook the prima facie evidence of partisan corruption in our top executive agencies (Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, BATFE, Department of State, the Environmental Protection Agency, and others and not demand the leadership be punished for corrupt and unconstitutional actions that occurred on their watch or by their hand?

In this sense, Donald J. Trump is irrelevant to the discussion of democracy in America. At worst, he is a distraction – at best, he is an object lesson.

-- steve