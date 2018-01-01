TRUMP AND THE CONGRESS: WE ARE DOOMED!

It started with a question …

Today I was approached by someone who I would characterize as most definitely a progressive socialist democrat and asked why President Trump's Administration is an abject failure when it comes to dealing with problems involving Congress. Most recently, the shutdown of the entire government.

Long story made short, Trump's Administration is no different from any of the administration's that have preceded it or will succeed it. That is, the problem lies in the nature of Congress rather than in the Presidency per se.

The single most reason for the failure of any government program, at any level, is simple.

When government is involved, the issue is often the regulation of scarcity, real or imagined, and this regulatory effort is performed using a political model that allows for affirmative actions and carve-outs rather than an economic model based on rationality.

Consider one simple truth of behavioral economics: if something is free, everyone is more likely to consume more; and such consumption quickly turns wasteful. Or another one, when something is on the verge of scarcity, it is more likely to be hoarded, assigned some increased or enhanced "social valuation" and then traded (bartered) for something of greater value or to satisfy a more pressing want. Pretty much why we see free or stolen goods leaving America to be sold in foreign counties where such items are more costly.

Further failure is reinforced by the cry of injustice and the need for equality. Leading to the creation and maintenance of a large bureaucracy to manage "fairness" and "diversity" when, in fact, bureaucracy degrades governmental response in mountains of meetings and a blizzard of paperwork that in the end adds little or nothing to the value proposition being managed. Somewhere, at some time, someone discovered that it was far less risky to one's career to attend meetings, write reports, and create PowerPoint presentations to actually take action to solve the problem. In fact, bureaucrats are disincentivized from taking action lest they work themselves out of a well-paying job. Thus the preservation and funding of the bureaucracy takes precedence over any problem it was chartered to resolve.

So, what is the answer to reforming government?

The answer is a simple observation based upon what our Founding Fathers thought: eliminate professional politicians with term limits and investigate and prosecute corruption publicly and vigorously. With no more free passes to the attorneys, accountants, and consultants who conceive of harmful schemes that skirt the law but who are rarely punished for their complicity in a conspiracy to defraud the American people. No more allowing missing reports to be backdates when the perpetrator is caught, they should be terminated, fined, and lose their pensions.

Will this reform happen?

Absolutely not. As long as the American people can be stripped of their individualism, assigned collective classes, and set upon each other -- there will be no time for ordinary Americans to look at how corrupt the system has become and start pumping out the cesspool. And, since the corporatization and politicization of the mainstream media, adverse political events are likely to be under-reported, not reported, or blame assigned to the opposition.

Bottom line …

We are thoroughly screwed.

-- steve