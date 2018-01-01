TRANSGENDER TRAITOR CHELSEA -- BRADLEY MANNING WANTS TO BE A U.S. SENATOR

In what reality do you find a transgender traitor who betrayed his country and oath of office to run as a Democrat for the United States Senate?
It is hard for me to believe that a traitor, who should be hiding his/her/??? head in shame is running for the United States Senate from Maryland. I have zero respect for progressive socialist Democrats, but this is beyond the pale.
For those of you who are not aware of Manning’s background, he (at the time) was a U.S. Army soldier convicted by a court-martial in July 2013 for violations of the Espionage Act after disclosing nearly 750,000 classified and unclassified-but-sensitive military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. In 2017, President Barack Obama commuted Manning's 35-year sentence after about seven years in military prison. Leave it to Obama to side with a traitor who materially damaged the Army and America.
Bottom line …
President Trump was 100% correct when he labeled Manning as an ungrateful traitor who should have never been released.
And yes, it is likely that this POS might regain access to classified information. It is bad enough that an avowed Russia- Cuba- and Venezuela-loving Communist like Bernie Sanders is the Democrat nominee for the Presidency, or that a corrupt and contemptible Marxist like Hillary Clinton has the full backing of the Democrat Party. But a traitor -- a man that betrayed ALL Americans? Running as a sanctioned Democrat?
The Democrats cannot be trusted with America's safety or security.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius