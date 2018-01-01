TRANSGENDER TRAITOR CHELSEA -- BRADLEY MANNING WANTS TO BE A U.S. SENATOR

If the video is missing from the email, it can be found here.



We live in trying times.

Times of fear— of suppression— of hate.

We don’t need more—or better leaders.

We need someone willing to fight. We need to stop asking them to give us our rights.

They won’t support us. They won’t compromise.

We need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves.

We need to actually take the reins of power from them.

We need to challenge them at every level. We need to fix this. We don’t need them anymore. We can do better.

You’re damn right #WeGotThis