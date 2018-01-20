THE SECRET TRICK THAT CAN SAVE YOUR BANK AND E-MAIL ACCOUNTS FROM BEING COMPROMISED

Once again I received an email asking me to “verify” one of my legitimate accounts at GoDaddy. All I had to do is click the link provided and sign-in to my account to verify my details. Had I been tired or distracted, I could easily have followed the instructions and compromised my email domains – all fifty-plus domains which form the basis of my blog, websites, e-mail, and other programs.

The trick … instead of clicking on the link provided in the email, hit your reply button and examine who the message is from – and looking at the address in the address bar, who the message is being returned to. It is easy as that!

As you can see, the message is from someone using a top-level domain of .lb which represents Lebanon. It is more than curious an American company would maintain critical servers in this lawless war-torn country dominated by terrorists.

You may also notice the relative lack of sophistication is putting a spurious and spoofed link as the action link rather than a button. Had they really wanted to look legitimate, they could have used the real logos and genuine links to GoDaddy to add an appearance of additional authenticity.

You will also note the urgent call to action which often threatens to suspend your account if you do not act.

As for the return address …

You can see it is the same spurious link to the evil-doers in Lebanon.

Bottom line …

While this email is from my email provider, it could have easily have purported to come from my bank or other service accounts. In fact, I often get these emails for (not from) banks at which I have no accounts – a prime example of a “PHISHING” expedition.

Use this simple trick – ignore the email – and sign-on to your account in your normal and customary manner using trusted links – preferably with SSL encryption noted by https://, a little lock icon, or a green address bar.

Be safer.

-- steve