PREPARING TO VOTE IN CALIFORNIA 2018

The GOP picture in California does not look good …

It appears that the GOP does not want to spend the time, money, and effort to mount a credible campaign against the progressive socialist democrats. They appear to be content with their minority share of the perks, privileges, and the special interest profits which include massive waste, fraud, and abuse.

The progressives have allowed California’s infrastructure to decay and crumble instead of a phased program of repair, replacement, and build-out. Most infrastructure projects are union make-work programs that are bloated, over-budget, and almost never completed on time.

Pandering to the socialists and communists who have hijacked the environmental movement, California refuses to build new water containment and distribution systems to mitigate the effects of cyclical wet and dry seasons. These fools divert fresh water from agriculture directly to the sea, ostensibly for the benefit of a small worthless fish that has survived for centuries without human intervention. These fools refuse to reduce the fuel-load in areas that are prone to wildfires which have become more massive over time. These are the people who are deliberately crippling our freeway system in favor of mass transit that is perfect for concentrated cities like New York, but woefully inadequate in a sprawling metropolis.

The legislature has been hijacked by Mexican nationalists who want open borders and illegal aliens to have access to our social safety systems and healthcare. Criminal gangs, mostly comprised of illegal aliens or their descendants, roam the streets – with law enforcement crippled from assessing a suspect’s immigration status and notifying the appropriate authorities. Identity theft, drunk driving, and rapes are so commonplace as not to be reported. Illegal aliens often are treated better than California’s legal, law-abiding residents. The Governor and legislature are trying to disarm California’s law-abiding residents and thus creating a bigger victim pool for the well-armed gangs. When caught with weapons, most illegal aliens are allowed to plea bargain away felonies and gun-violation sentence enhancements.

Most of California’s tax money comes from a relatively few producers and creators – who are slowly leaving the state which will be caught in a declining death spiral of fewer services and higher taxes. Instead of transparency, you find accounting tricks and shenanigans used to cook the books and make a mockery of the budget process. Designated funds are replaced with worthless interest-bearing obligations that are rolled-over from period-to-period to kick the can down the road year-after-year. Following the money, we can see money diverted to the special interests of the politicians who are receiving campaign funds, media attention, and voter support in return for selling out their constituents.

Educators continue to produce another generation of functional illiterates who have been indoctrinated in progressive activism rather than earning an education. The teachers speak of preparing students to meet the challenges of global competition and yet these students cannot get a skilled position across town.

Most of the politicians are demonstrable racists, putting “their people” above all others. With entire districts being gerrymandered to keep certain minorities in positions of unassailable power.

The ballot measures are given misleading and deceptive titles by a corrupt attorney general whose selective prosecution appears to favor a single party, often at a detriment to the opposition.

Bottom line …

It appears that the progressive socialist democrats want to make 2018 all about racial and sexual division and the buffoonery of President Donald Trump and his Twitterverse. They want to misdirect the people’s attention to things that do not matter lest they find that the billions of dollars that were designated to repair, replace, or build-out our crumbling infrastructure has been spent on shoring-up underfunded sweetheart union pensions, vote-buying projects of the support of illegal aliens who have decimated California like a plague of locusts – bringing more poverty, illiteracy, disease, crime, and culture transformation to this formerly golden state.

Most of us have valid reasons why we are unable to move out of state to start over in a more tax- and socially-stable environment.

If history is any guidelines, the two top GOP frontrunners will mount a scorched-earth campaign in the primary and make a GOP victory impossible.

Our Constitution is not a suicide pact, and single judges should not be allowed to make law.

We are so screwed.

-- steve