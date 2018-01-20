OPRAH WINFREY: A NAME TO FRONT MORE DEMOCRAT CORRUPTION

What Drudge says …
What I am thinking …
Perhaps the progressive socialist democrats, communists, and black liberation theologists believe that supporting Oprah Winfrey for the President of the United States is a sure winner …
- Oprah is a woman and minority person of color and thus represents a large voting block that traditionally votes for progressive socialist democrats.
- Because she is a woman and minority person of color she is immunized against opposition attacks.
- Oprah feels your pain, just as Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, or any one of the high-profile celebrities beholden to her and her commercial enterprises. She has watched the endorsement of some of the craziest medical advice since Gwyneth Paltrow and the anti-vax crowd.
But it would be a grievous error …
- Once again, America would be asked to set aside political and administrative competence in favor of color and sex.
- Once again, America would be asked to vote for a candidate from the corrupt Chicago school of socialist politics; likely to appoint Obama and Clinton minions to pursue their radical transformation of America into a socialist paradise like Cuba and Venezuela.
- Once again, America would be dealing with someone with an openly racist, anti-Semitic background, even to the extent of attending Obama mentor Reverend Wright’s church.
- Once again, we are dealing with people who have rather strange relationships (Gayle King, Stedman Graham) that might unduly influence government decisions.
- Once again, America would be asked to forgo proof that compassion, or even business ability, translates into managing foreign and domestic affairs. Oprah has zero experience in politics and would simply represent another person who thinks they can “wing” the presidency with the help of chosen advisors.
- And once again, the candidate is being packaged by the corrupt progressive socialist democrats who represent a history of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, not to mention mind-bending corruption and cover-ups.
From Oprah’s “inspirational” speech at the self-congratulatory Golden Globes awards …
|
But it's not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It's one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue. They're the women whose names we'll never know. They are domestic workers and farm workers. They are working in factories and they work in restaurants and they're in academia, engineering, medicine, and science. They're part of the world of tech and politics and business. They're our athletes in the Olympics and they're our soldiers in the military.
And there's someone else, Recy Taylor, a name I know and I think you should know, too. In 1944, Recy Taylor was a young wife and mother walking home from a church service she'd attended in Abbeville, Alabama, when she was abducted by six armed white men, raped, and left blindfolded by the side of the road coming home from church. They threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone, but her story was reported to the NAACP where a young worker by the name of Rosa Parks became the lead investigator on her case and together they sought justice.
[OCS: Nothing like introducing racial politics and the specific mention of six-armed white men raping a black woman. This was a single outrageous act that was prosecuted and punished. Where are the courageous women standing up to the system that is killing their children on a weekly basis? And it is not a matter of gun control; it is a matter of culture and consequences.]
But justice wasn't an option in the era of Jim Crow. The men who tried to destroy her were never persecuted. Recy Taylor died ten days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday. She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up.
Bottom line …
I was wrong thinking a billionaire celebrity could not be elected to the Presidency. But it appears that anything is possible in our deeply-divided nation where majorities have given way to simple pluralities and competence and experience are no longer perquisites for the most important job in the world. We saw the damage Barack Obama and his cohort of corrupt ideologues wreaked on the nation. We cannot afford to elect another inexperienced or incompetent celebrity billionaire to the nation’s office and simply hope that America will “feel better” in the morning.
We know that the media and the Hollywood denizens would have an orgasm of delight with the nomination of another media-worthy progressive socialist democrat celebrity who could be expected to generate years of increased profits.
It is time for a constitutional conservative! Enough with this division of America that confers an advantage to our enemies both foreign and domestic.
We are so screwed if this is what the progressive socialist democrats are planning.
-- steve
I showed this post to a friend who thought it was racist and misogynistic. She forgot homophobic. But, I challenged her to go beyond her feelings and point out factual issues – nothing but the silence that separates those who feel and those who think.
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius