OPRAH WINFREY: A NAME TO FRONT MORE DEMOCRAT CORRUPTION

But it's not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It's one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue. They're the women whose names we'll never know. They are domestic workers and farm workers. They are working in factories and they work in restaurants and they're in academia, engineering, medicine, and science. They're part of the world of tech and politics and business. They're our athletes in the Olympics and they're our soldiers in the military. [OCS: I cannot believe that the oppression of women is that widespread throughout the general population – but it is taken as fact within Oprah’s cultural background where men are rarely held accountable for the women they abuse, the multiple babies they father with multiple wives, and the households they refuse to support.] And there's someone else, Recy Taylor, a name I know and I think you should know, too. In 1944, Recy Taylor was a young wife and mother walking home from a church service she'd attended in Abbeville, Alabama, when she was abducted by six armed white men, raped, and left blindfolded by the side of the road coming home from church. They threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone, but her story was reported to the NAACP where a young worker by the name of Rosa Parks became the lead investigator on her case and together they sought justice. [OCS: Nothing like introducing racial politics and the specific mention of six-armed white men raping a black woman. This was a single outrageous act that was prosecuted and punished. Where are the courageous women standing up to the system that is killing their children on a weekly basis? And it is not a matter of gun control; it is a matter of culture and consequences.] But justice wasn't an option in the era of Jim Crow. The men who tried to destroy her were never persecuted. Recy Taylor died ten days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday. She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up. [OCS: The culture that Recy Taylor lived and suffered in was black – and while she was a victim of a heinous, violent act – the truth is that she was suppressed by her own people where brutality toward women is the norm, not the unusual occurrence. Other cultures do not venerate violence, drugs, gansta’s, bitches, and ho’s. And, if Oprah was intellectually honest, she would be calling out the Democrat party as the party of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow, and the anti-Civil Rights movements. But that’s why I am pointing out this issue – because should Oprah be elected, we, as Americans, can look forward to more racial and sexual politics that are specifically crafted to divide Americans and to confer power on a single political party.]