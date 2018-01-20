MICHAEL WOLFF'S ANTI-TRUMP BOOK, FIRE & FURY, RELEASED WITHOUT COST BY PERSONS UNKNOWN

It appears that someone purporting to be WikiLeaks has deliberately targeted a commercially copyrighted book with considerable monetary value for what appears to be a political statement. The problem is that we do not know if the purpose of the leak was to destroy the book’s value with free distribution or to spread its contents with free distribution. However, what is known is that the book’s publisher Macmillan and the author have lost their time, effort, and money in a malicious attempt to destroy the book’s commercial value.

My first thought was this was a prank and that the download from a Google-drive account would be a political screed or malicious malware. Hence I downloaded it into a sandboxed area and virus-checked the file. No, it appears to be as “advertised,” a freely available copy of a book selling for $14.95

Considering Trump’s purported relationship with WikiLeaks through Trump, Jr., one wonders why they would leak a book that is highly critical of Trump – or if they even did leak it.

Bottom line …

Destroying an author’s efforts and the publisher’s commercial interests to make a political point is unacceptable. This is not a government document that needs to be released into the wild. In fact, it appears to be little more than tabloid-level trash – leading me to believe that perhaps the publisher or author released the book to blunt the embarrassing catastrophe that appeared to be developing.

Hopefully, Google removed the content and suspended the account. After many hours, it is still up.

We are so screwed.

