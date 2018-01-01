LINDSEY GRAHAM: THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRAT POSING AS A REPUBLICAN

It has always amazed me that the GOP has so little message control that a RINO (Republican In Name Only) like Lindsey Graham can purport to speak for the entire Republican Party and remains unchallenged when his positions coincide with those of the progressive socialist democrats and his actions further the progressive agenda …

It is almost as if Senator Lindsey Graham has not read the United States Constitution or the GOP Party platform that demands national security, fiscal responsibility, smaller government, less regulation, and lower taxes. Yet we find this buffoon trying to achieve the open borders-democrats forever agenda of the progressives by portraying his radical immigration views as somehow representing “moderate” Republicans – a code word that is the equivalent of “sell out.”

Has anyone else noticed that Graham “negotiated” – surrendered would be a better word – border security in favor of almost unlimited chain migration on at least two attempts at comprehensive immigration reform? And that in a national election for President his vote was 0.00% and could not even be statistically counted.

So why is this fool running before the cameras to suggest he is the man spearheading the negotiations on immigration and that he represents a majority – or even a plurality – of the GOP who want to see our nation’s Southern border protected before handing anyone another incentive to invade this country illegally? Where is Mitch McConnell when the time comes to shut this fool down and to develop a comprehensive, cohesive, and compelling temporary immigration plan? I say temporary because, historically speaking, Congress had never kept its word when it came to immigration or border protection.

There is an old joke that makes the rounds when Graham speaks about promoting the progressive socialist Democrat agenda …

Democrats: We demand $30!

Republicans: We'll give you $10.

Democrats: OK, $200.

Lindsey Graham: DEAL!

It seems his mentor; Senator John McCain taught him well!

It is plain for all to see …

THE DEMOCRATS WOULD FAVOR ILLEGAL ALIENS WITH AN ALLEGIANCE TO A FOREIGN SOVEREIGN POWER OVER AMERICAN CITIZENS WHO THEY ARE WILLING TO DISADVANTAGE IN THE PROCESS.

HOW CAN WE RE-ELECT REPRESENTATIVES WHO REPRESENT FOREIGN NATIONS OVER AMERICAN CITIZENS?

Bottom line …

I can’t help but wonder what has happened to the GOP and if, once again, the GOP will snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory in 2018 and 2020 with their inability to control their messaging. One expects Trump to keep on Twittering, but few want the GOP to keep dithering.

We are so screwed.

-- steve