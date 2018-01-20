LAST MINUTE THOUGHTS

For 38-minutes, residents of Hawaii were threatened by the specter of a nuclear holocaust …

While many people suspended belief and took no actions, others were petrified and were in such a state of panic that they were unable to move. If there was any bright side to this state-created scare, it was that Hawaiians, in general, are more easy-going and less uptight than residents within the continental United States. This event also makes one question if future alerts are taken seriously given the more significant probability of an error than a nuclear strike without some precursor of government chatter and preparation.

But it does give us pause – what would you do if you received the same alert? Especially knowing that a North Korean nuclear strike is survivable given terrain features and wind patterns.

Time to re-think your disaster plan. Because we in California are more vulnerable to Earthquake, wildfires, mudslides, and criminal activities.

-- steve