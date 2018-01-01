JUST BECAUSE AN AD APPEARS IN OR IS PROMOTED BY A REPUTABLE PUBLICATION DOES NOT MEAN IN CANNOT BE HARMFUL

In one email a publication offers to tell you the truth, the real news that you can’t get anywhere else …

And in another email, they are presenting allegedly specious medical advice from an unvetted advertiser that could keep you from seeking conventional medical treatment while aiding those selling supplements and advice newsletters … (complete with the disclaimer that the message does not reflect the opinion of the publication)

What’s the dirty little secret?

‘'Danny Miller was born with two strong, healthy legs.

And if he had known about the 1 food that kills diabetes.

He might be walking today.

But late last year. Doctors took a knife to his right leg and amputated half of it.

And left Danny with a stump for the rest of his life.

That's because Danny was 1 of 9 million Americans who have Type II diabetes.”

<Snip> “Hi. I'm Dr. Marlene Merritt

And when I read Danny's story in the news this morning, I counted my blessings that I was able to spot and correct my blood sugar problems in time. And how lucky I am that I discovered how one tasty food can stop diabetes in its tracks.”

The disclaimers ...

The payload …

The dirty little secret …

The food is ordinary dietary fat, the kind that other sources are convinced causes clogged arteries and heart problems. But, the producers have thought of everything and include references to scientific studies that suggest otherwise. Of course, there are mentions of other diseases, anecdotal tales of success – including the elimination of medications. Not to mention the bonus offers in the closing moments of the video.

Bottom line …

I make no claims, representations, or interpretations about the company, presenter, or even the video. That is, other than to say if this information were that widely known among the scientific and medical community, why are physicians and researchers dying of diabetes-related issues? The information is freely offered in the video, and it is not like that they lack the $27 to follow the program.

My point is that the integrity of the publication is used to sell products and services which may be worthless, or even harmful, to the publication’s audience. It’s all about money and it is up to you to vet your own information sources. You may find that while one legitimate scientific study may “suggest” one thing, another, also legitimate scientific study, may suggest the opposite. Or that the compounds mentioned in these studies are given in doses that are thousands of times the trace amounts found in supplements. Few of which are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Scams and misleading advertising can be found everywhere – even in the emails and on the pages of reputable publications. Especially from conservative publications where the audience is older and possesses more discretionary income. More health problems equal more people seeking a quick fix which equal more profits.

In the final analysis: caveat emptor – let the buyer beware! And let the buyer also look at those health advertisements with a skeptical eye.

I leave you with the story of Apple’s Chief Executive, the famed Steve Jobs, who attempted to treat aggressive cancer with diet and other holistic methods. When he finally agreed to conventional medical treatment – it was literally too late. He, in a sense, committed slow suicide because he turned his back on conventional medicine. He did not choose wisely.

Best of luck, best of health.

-- steve