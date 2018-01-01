"JOURNALIST" CARL BERNSTEIN HAS BECOME A HYPOCRITICAL HYSTERICAL PROGRESSIVE CELEBRITY

Carl Bernstein is a progressive hypocrite journalist who owes his entire fame and fortune to a leaker who handed him the Watergate story on a platter -- Mark Felt, who happened to be the Associate Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Along with Bob Woodward and the Washington Post, Bernstein was complicit in helping to change the leadership of the nation over a minor third-rate burglary. Aided and abetted by a progressive mainstream media who hated Richard Nixon and wanted desperately to see him removed from power over the Viet Nam war. A viewpoint led by radical activists and agitators, many of whom were socialists and communists.

Now we find Bernstein, who continues to pose as an investigative journalist, suggesting there is something wrong with publishing legitimate news regarding malfeasance or worse at the highest levels of the government – perhaps to provide a raison d'être to begin hearings on impeaching the President of the United States over matters that were clearly concocted by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

"We are seeing a breakdown and I think we may look back on tonight as the Monday night slaughter of the administration of justice and our institutions of justice in the United States," Bernstein said in an interview on CNN. [OCS: The only breakdown we are likely to see is the failure of a crime and its subsequent cover-up. President Trump is not responsible for Andrew McCabe being forced out of the FBI – especially when the acting Director had just read the report. It is the time-old process of the rats distancing themselves from someone who is likely to turn toxic and be scapegoated by them for the entire affair.] "A real slaughter by the obstructive, irresponsible, partisan gang in the House of Representatives that has put the interest of their party and the president of the United States and his personal fortunes above the national interest, and I think we're going to look back on what happened today and tonight as a turning point," Bernstein continued. [OCS: What Bernstein can’t possibly explain at this point in time is how the release of this information, if factual and substantiated, can do anything other than bring transparency and accountability to an out-of-control deep state. There will be no sources and methods in this document – and the fact that we spy on our enemies, allies, and now Americans, is hardly a secret.] "Donald Trump has done everything in his power — including working with these enablers on Capitol Hill — to make sure that this investigation of him, his family, his aides, his campaign, his transition does not come to fruition, and this was part and parcel of it tonight." [OCS: Just like the Obama Administration and their many real scandals which were side-tracked by the DOJ, FBI, who entered into a conspiracy to defraud the United States Government and disadvantage all Americans.] "The system may fail us if the president continues down this road and if his enablers in Congress continue down this road," Bernstein said. "Donald Trump may get away with this, and by 'this,' I mean shutting down the legitimate investigation of the president of the United States." He added: "The single thing that this president has been focused on from the day he took office is to make sure that the Mueller and the Russia investigation does not go forward. and he is doing everything in his power to see that that becomes the case." <Source>

What Bernstein has avoided examining is the real collusion between Attorney General Eric Holder and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in selling out their offices to the Russians who were allowed to purchase twenty-percent of our nation’s uranium production. Or the fact that former British Spy Christopher Steele, the putative author of the dossier used to accuse Trump and his associates with “collusion” (which is not a crime) with the Russians was, in fact, being fed Russian disinformation from those with ties to the Russian government. If the dossier cannot be substantiated after a year of intensive effort and it served as the basis for the entire Trump-Russia investigation, shouldn’t one consider that this was a Democrat dirty trick? And, that all of the parties are complicit in a cover-up of historic proportions that dwarf even Watergate?

Of course, Bernstein is fretting about the impending declassification of a top secret report from the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Devin Nunes (D-CA). The contents are top secret until being declassified but are thought to summarize problems within the Department of Justice and the FBI.

But, not a peep out of Bernstein over the hyperpolarization of the IRS, DOJ, and FBI under the Obama Administration. Not a peep over documents that demonstrate malfeasance and possibly criminal activity which have been recently released. A Hillary Clinton supporter, Bernstein appears to have nothing to say when the FBI was caught red-handed altering documents relating to Clinton’s crimes and the cover-up that followed. Just as Watergate was more about the cover-up than the actual crime, we are seeing the destruction of our premier law enforcement agencies by his beloved progressive socialist democrats.

Bottom line …

Correct me if I am wrong, but wasn’t it former President Barack Obama who promised us the most ethical, transparent, and accountable administration ever – much like the scandal-ridden Clinton Administration. Now when Trump promises to bring transparency and accountability to his Administration, the rats are scurrying to desert a sinking ship. Praying that the mainstream media can help bring about a Democrat majority in the House to stop this catastrophe that can destroy the progressive socialist democrats and return old-time Democrats to power in the party.

We are so screwed.

-- steve