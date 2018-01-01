IRONY: WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE?

If there was any class of people who needed to look beyond their own individual efforts and the political system to divine intervention to improve their lives, it is those who live in sh*tholes. But, unfortunately, recognizing they are living in sh*tholes, they want to escape, illegally enter the United States, and then re-create that sh*thold on American soil with financial assistance from the pockets of law-abiding Americans.

What is wrong with this picture is that we should be demanding that these people remain in their sh*tholes and organize to fix their corrupt political system and improve their own lot in life. With decades of church attendance, why is the system still corrupt? Where are the martyrs who fight for the people and risk their lives to bring about reform? Or is it that the people themselves simply take the path of least resistance and boogie to America where the poverty pimps and progressives welcome them with open arms.

So why does a sign like this offend me? Pretty much because it is all a charade to boost their membership and increase their collection envelopes in order to preserve a decaying or dying institution that is openly mocked by the progressive socialist democrats they support. Or, in more colloquial terms, what the HELL are they thinking?

We are so screwed when those in religious institutions across the lands throw up their hands instead of using their hands to build a better life. We are so screwed when those in religious institutions overlook that one religion is not compatible, as it is currently practiced in much of the world, with a civilized people of a modern era. And, we are so screwed when we allow these institutions to grow rich and powerful – supporting politicians – to keep a tax exemption which no longer serves a public purpose.

I am not denigrating religion, only those religious organizations that are clearly involved with lying to their faithful and offering support to the progressive socialist democrats who want to create their own religion: be it global warming, Earthism, or atheism-light.

-- steve