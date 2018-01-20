My Photo
INDIANA JONES AND THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Every time I hear President Donald Trump speak about how he selects people for his administration, I cannot help but think of the closing scene of Indiana Jones and Raiders of the Lost Ark as an Army official discusses the fate of the Ark before it is wheeled into a ginormous government warehouse to be lost forever in the bureaucracy of classified artifacts.

What is said … 

topmen

Major Eaton: We have top men working on it right now.

Indiana Jones: Who?

Major Eaton: (Slowly and with emphasis on both words):  Top! (beat) Men!

The reality … ark

Trump Administration …

What is said …

paulson

In s conversation with hedge fund manager Henry Paulson about selecting employees ...

Paulson: How would you run a government to make it more effective? What would be your criteria for in choosing the senior administrators?

Trump:  Track record.  Competence.  Love of what they're doing. How they're getting along with people.  References. I mean no different from when you are running a company, how you hire top people.  It would be no different.

The reality …

toppeople
Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Kushner, Bannon

Other “Top People” chosen and now gone …

  • Reince Priebus (WH Chief of Staff)
  • Steve Bannon (Chief Strategist)
  • Tom Price (Secretary of HHS)
  • Sebastian Gorka (Deputy Assistant - National Security)
  • Anthony Scarmucci (WH Communications Director)
  • Sean Spicer (Press Secretary)
  • Mike Dubke (WH Communications Director)
  • James Comey (FBI Director)
  • Mike Flynn (National Security Advisor)
  • Sally Yates (Acting Attorney General)
  • George Sifakis (Director, Public Liaison)
  • Ezra Cohen-Watnic (National Security Council)
  • Michael Short (Press Assistant)
  • Walter Shaub (Director, Government Ethics)
  • Vivek Murthy (Surgeon General)
  • Angella Reid (Chief White House Usher)
  • Katie Walsh (Deputy Chief of Staff)
  • Preet Bharara (U.S. Attorney - New York)
  • And my favorite: Omarosa Manigault-Newman (Reality Contestant)

Top People who I trust in the Trump Administration …

  • General John F. Kelly (WH Chief of Staff)
  • General James Mattis (Secretary of Defense)
  • Nikki Haley (Ambassador to the United Nations)
  • Mike Pompeo (CIA Director)
  • General H.R. McMaster (National Security Adviser)
  • Scott Pruitt (EPA Administrator)

Who bears closer watching …

  • Steven Mnuchin (Secretary of Treasury)
  • Rex Tillerson (Secretary of State)
  • Elaine Chao (Transportation Secretary & Mrs. Mitch McConnell)
  • Jeff Sessions (Attorney General)

Who cares …

  • Vice President Mike Pence
  • Rick Perry (Energy Secretary)
  • Betsey DeVos (Education Secretary)
  • Ben Carson (HUD Secretary)

Bottom line …

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

