HOLLYWOOD PROPAGANDA: A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO THE REPUBLIC?

Unlike the progressives who continually attempt to vocally deny anyone with an opposing position the opportunity to present their position without being verbally assailed and physically molested by activists and agitators, the conservatives sit back and take it all in – mostly without pushback.

Perhaps a dangerous position given the large number of people who get their news and perspectives from highly-biased progressive sources in the Hollywood lock-step movement. One can only wonder what the repetition of socialist and communist memes have on the psyche of the ordinary American who is busy with day-to-day activities and who may be ill-informed when it comes to history, civics, our Country, and our Constitution.

Tonight I watched a TiVo episode of Madam Secretary (“Sound and Fury”) where the vehicle of the 25th Amendment was used to temporarily remove the President of the United States from office after exhibiting uncharacteristic and irrational behavior.

Although the episode was written in October 2017, I can’t help but think of the story arc that was plotted, written, and executed by mostly progressive socialist democrats whose allegiance, while nominally to the United States, may actually be to a foreign ideology like socialism or communism. An ideology that is incompatible with American culture and the democratic values that made America great.

Of course, the writing is superb, every bit as great as the political commentary of that other great writer, the progressive Aaron Sorkin who gave us “The West Wing.”

The Secretary of State confronting the President who has ordered a missile strike on Russian satellites after being presented proof there was no intentional Russian attack on an American embassy...

Secretary of State: "Mr. President, you are not well."

President: "Really? Then what exactly do you think is wrong with me?"

Secretary of State: "I don't know. But you need to be examined by a doctor to find out."

President: "You've been talking to Lydia (The President's wife), haven't you?"

Secretary of State: "Yes. I am concerned about you."

President's Friend and Chief of Staff: "We all are."

President: "I am trying to show Salnikov and Russia that I will not be trifled with. Because when I make a threat, I carry through on it."

President Yelling: "And I don't give a crap if you or anyone agrees BECAUSE I AM THE MOST POWERFUL MAN ON EARTH AND NO ONE IS GOING TO STOP ME." (Leaves Oval Office)

During the discussion of invoking the 25th Amendment …

The episode would not be complete without reminding the assembled secretaries that "We all pledged an oath to the constitution, not to the president."

President Dalton's dialogue in conveying temporary power to the Vice President ...

Finally, I would like to pay tribute to the resiliency of our constitution. A 230-year-old document that has endured the challenges of every stage of our nation's journey. The power of government was built on an ingenious foundation of principles and laws. And though the people within that system are fallible, the system itself is devised to withstand anything; even an unfit President. The fact that the system worked as it should proves that our democracy is as strong as ever. I thank the brave cabinet secretaries that voted to invoke the 25th Amendment They are all true American heroes and patriots. They put their country ahead of their personal relationship with me. That's what separates us from dictatorships and oligarchy. Without people of such courage, our democracy would be lost. They will forever have my gratitude. And because of them, I have never felt more proud to be an American.

The Constitution in play …

The final speech by President Dalton is noteworthy in the fact that while the progressives praise the United States Constitution when things go their way, they often suggest that the Constitution is outmoded and should be converted into a "living document" that comports with the times and with the sentiment of the feeling. Removing the Electoral College and instituting a popular vote that would be little more than ruling by the mob. Where a few of the most populous states could disenfranchise all others with the disenfranchised citizens having no way to redress their grievances.

Bottom line …

How many repetitive cycles of disinformation will it take before a significant portion of the American people begin to believe that impeachment or the use of the 25th Amendment to remove a sitting president for no other reason than one political party, the party of lawyers, is throwing a hissy fit because they: one, did not win the election and the ability to continue the massive cover-up of serious scandals that saw our preeminent institutions corrupted for personal and political gain; and two, having the damage of their flawed ideology placed on display for all to see?

How many repetitive cycles of disinformation will it take before the President of the United States is condemned by his own words – even though his words were used by previous administrations and his actions, to date, do not rise to the level of any of the previous administration’s scandals?

Whether or not you like President Trump, the person, the fact remains that he has done a great deal of good for America and all Americans. He may be a wild card, but we have seen he can be kept in check by an appeal to his ego and the fact that he honestly wants America to emerge victorious because he sees himself as a great leader. As long as the progressives refuse to applaud him, the nation is on sound footing.

We may be a little less screwed.

-- steve