HILLARY "HYPOCRITE" CLINTON AT THE GRAMMYS

Appearances can be deceptive ...

I do not watch self-congratulatory awards shows -- knowing that these are little more than fund-raising devices for the organizations handing out the awards and that in some cases the awards are more about politics, favors, and fashion than they are true talent and memorable performances.

I was especially sickened with the fawning mainstream media's coverage of Hillary Clinton reading an anti-Trump piece from a tabloid-style book of questionable veracity. Clinton is a thoroughly despicable person, as sincere, wooden, and stiff as former Vice President Al Gore.

It was the height of hypocrisy, even for a progressive socialist democrat, to pretend that they respect women when their personal record includes the premeditated destruction of women who dared to accuse her rapist, sexual predator husband of real -- not imagined abuse.

In what world, do people accept a corrupt, lying, miscreant like Hillary Clinton -- responsible for so many deaths in the Middle East as being worthy of being feted on a non-news television program?

In what kind of world can you accept someone who sold out her country and her office for personal gain as being a credible source of commentary on her opposition.

If anything, Clinton should kiss the feet of the powers that be that she is not watching the program from a prison cell -- along with her cadre of law-breaking cronies -- instead of engaging in a staged display of disrespect of the President of the United States.

Not all that and a bag of chips …

It is easy for the ill-informed to view celebrities as if they actually possessed the characteristics of their iconic characters or to believe that these paid poseurs are representative of something bigger than themselves. The truth, of course, is that most celebrities are scripted, and when they go off-script, they reveal themselves to be as ignorant and ill-informed as many of those they are trying to convince otherwise.

In most cases, away from the glare of Klieg lights, pre-positioned shots, and mouthing the words of others, many celebrities are downright stupid and mouthing the words of their peers. Even when they are personable and sincere -- they can be dangerously wrong if one believes their medical advice or adopts their ill-informed viewpoint.

It is the height of hypocrisy to hand out awards to people who suddenly support women in an industry that makes millions of dollars from artists describing perverted sex acts with "bitches and HOs." And an industry that is actually more corrupt than the movie industry, but less visible to the average person.

Bottom line …

It is the height of hypocrisy that the mainstream media shows these moral lepers a modicum of respect; but then again, these are the people who put food in their mouths and create an exploitable audience.

May I remind you that not everything that sounds as if it should be true is true. And that some of the worst people in the world have stellar personas hand-crafted by the best publicity and spin-doctoring money can buy.

We are so screwed.

-- steve