GUGGENHEIM MUSEUM DISRESPECTS AMERICA

I am wondering if I am the only person pissed that New York’s Guggenheim museum suggested a fully functional 18-karat gold toilet titled “America” be placed in the White House …

From this 2017 email, it appears that New York’s Guggenheim museum turned down a White House request for a painting to be displayed in the White House residential suite, and in return offered to loan a fully functional 18-karat gold toilet installation named “America” by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan.

Of course, the possibility exists that Spector is merely corrupt and wanted to promote this particular artist as it is noted in her Guggenheim biography that she “has contributed to numerous books on contemporary visual culture with essays on artists such as Maurizio Cattelan.” <Source>

Cattelan’s reputation has been described as “an art scene’s joker” and a “smart ass.” For America, Cattelan replaced a public toilet in the museum with a fully functional replica cast in 18-karat gold. The exhibit proved popular, with visitors lining up to wait for an opportunity to use the toilet in private. <Source>

Longtime readers know how I feel about displaying ordinary items with provocative titles and claiming they are artistic works.

I firmly believe associating America with a toilet is not art, but a highly offensive gesture on the part of the artist, curator, and museum. And, that the submission of this alternative piece is disrespectful to America and all Americans.

