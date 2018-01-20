GLOBAL WARMING SOLUTION: SACRIFICE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS IN VOLCANOES

The life-threatening mud and debris flow after rain hit the fire-damaged hills …

The proximate cause of the fire is not global warming but the mismanagement of fuel loads by the environmentalists who loathe clearing fuel-laden areas with controlled burns, logging, or habitat removal. If fires appear to be getting worse, consider the decades of fuel build-up without mitigation. The same folks who do not seem to believe that fire is a natural process (mostly sparked off by lightning) of renewal. These are mostly wealthy progressives who see nothing wrong with developers purchasing political support to change zoning ordinances to build in environmentally dangerous areas or altering building codes to provide minimal protection at minimal costs. Building in a floodplain or building a fire-vulnerable building in a forest is not a good idea – even if it is spectacularly scenic and can be insured.

Here is the type of non-scientific public policy drivel you hear from the corrupt climate crowd …

“We live in a time when it is hard to distinguish natural disasters from human-induced ones. California’s wildfires are a good example of this. It seems very likely that human-caused climate change is contributing heavily to both California’s vulnerability to wildfires and to the extreme weather and wind conditions that make those fires much more destructive when they occur.” -- Dr. Monty Hempel, environmental studies professor at the University of Redlands (Hempel earned his Ph.D. in government, environmental policy and M.A. in international environmental policy at Claremont Graduate University; and B.A. in ecology and public policy at the University of Minnesota.)

Funny, most scientists associate extreme weather events with events like El Niño/La Niña (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) cycle of fluctuations in temperature between the ocean and atmosphere in the east-central Equatorial Pacific Ocean. And, there does not appear to be a correlation between atmospheric carbon dioxide and the oscillatory events. Like most of the IPCC panel, this researcher is apparently more concerned with the public policies of global warming than the science. Then again, this guy is not a scientist, but a public policy wonk supporting his progressive socialist public policies.

What “sparked” my attention …

Today I was listening to my favorite drive-time radio when I heard a news report on the deadly aftermath of the wildfires in Southern California (Montecito) and the subsequent mudslides. But what outraged me was a young woman who was walking on the beach and loudly proclaiming that “Mother Nature is angry with us.” as if reality could and should be anthropomorphized. The Earth has been hotter, colder, with more atmospheric carbon dioxide and less atmospheric carbon dioxide. The carbon dioxide can be directly correlated with the rising ocean temperatures and lags the temperature rise – falsifying that carbon dioxide is the proximate cause of the warming.

Even worse, the terrestrial temperature records have been so corrupted that the raw data before man’s interference (“Homogenization”) cannot be retrieved and are likely lost to the annals of time. The uncorrupted satellite-based temperature records suggest that there is no carbon dioxide-based “heat island” in the mid-troposphere and while global temperatures have risen slightly, the essentially regress to a negligible net effect. Something one might normally expect as we emerged from the “Little Ice Age.” And, let us not forget that these are not really temperatures that are being reported, but anomalies – the difference between what is being measured and an arbitrary 30-year man-selected baseline that eliminates a true comparison with the longer time periods found in natural global climate cycles. Let us not forget that man-manufactured fraud of the “hockey stick” which was artificially created by grafting current temperatures onto tree ring temperature proxies because the tree rings did not show what the research needed to prove. This “trick” is revealed in the same set of purloined emails that demonstrated the deliberate manipulation of the peer-review publishing process and the deliberate destruction of emails related to manipulation of the data and the publishing process.

The fraud that has been perpetrated by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) is that their framework demands that man-made “anthropogenic” contributions to global climate change be studies without regard to the largest climate influencers such as the Sun’s energy output in all spectral bands, the extraterrestrial production of cosmic rays, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, the Earth’s rotational and precessional dynamics, the Earth’s vulcanology, plate tectonics, and deep ocean currents, and the most potent of the greenhouse gases, water vapor. It should be noted that this last factor, water vapor is poorly represented in most of the computerized climate models that have been manipulated to show catastrophic global warming as a planetary emergency. In fact, there is the possibility that the Earth may regress to another Little Ice Age – which would not be surprising after looking at a longer climate cycle intervals.

So it really pisses me off when someone denies reality and the scientific method to report how they “feel” and even worse, suggest that nature is sentient or self-aware and is responding to man’s almost invisible actions in the planetary ecosphere. Until some scientist can demonstrate that they can, with some relevant degree of replicable accuracy, measure man’s climate signal among the noise of climate’s natural variability, then I will start revisiting planetary climate trends.

Perhaps we should revert to tossing progressive social democrats into volcanoes to assuage an angry Mother Nature so the rest of us can live in peace without the costs and loss of liberty involved in the man-made phenomenon of global climate change which appears only to live in the silicon innards of suspect computer models. And, let us remember that the IPCC is a political body with a political agenda and only cherry-picks scientific reports that bolster their agenda of international socialism, one-world government, and perpetual supra-sovereign power and funding.

We are so screwed.

