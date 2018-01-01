DEMOCRAT'S DACA PLAN IS ONLY THE FIRST STEP IN A CHAIN MIGRATION SCHEME

It starts with a seed that grows into a mighty OAK that dominates its surroundings …

Questions the Progressive Socialist Democrats DO NOT WANT YOU TO ASK …

How many DREAMERS have successfully completed school with passing marks? How many DREAMERS have entered the professions? How many DREAMERS are gainfully employed in non-entry-level jobs? How many DREAMERS are considered to be above the poverty line? How many DREAMERS speak predominantly Spanish? How many DREAMERS still self-segregate in barrios? How many DREAMERS are actually children? How many DREAMERS will attempt to bring their extended family into America? What will be the impact on our political structure and culture if DREAMERS are given the VOTE? How has unchecked immigration damaged our social services, education, and public services? How many DREAMERS are gang members or part of a multi-generational gang family? Who do Representatives like Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) when he stands up for illegal aliens over his law-abiding American constituency?

Can politicians be trusted with a “deal?”

The immigration laws already exist – even considering they are laxer than those imposed on Americans in Mexico – and are openly defied.

The border wall has been funded for decades, and yet nothing of significant has been accomplished.

What did we learn from the government shutdown?

It appears that the progressive socialist democrats were not concerned about the budget – because this was a rather clean funding bill. They were not even fighting for the DREAMERS per se. They wanted to roll the GOP into accepting their vision of immigration – including chain migration and keeping the lottery. A lottery which could see undesirable people enter the United States under an immigration program that was designed to strengthen a growing nation, not weaken it or permit our enemies to simply vote law-abiding Americans out of their own country.

If people want “family reunification” why do they not return to their families in their native countries? This is analogous to the bogus pitch “it's for the children” as most educational funding is diverted into unfunded or underfunded pension plans. There is absolutely no reason to allow the extended family to migrate – because that is the same madness as seeding your crop with locust eggs; full well knowing they will hatch and devour the crop – your crop and everyone else’s crop. Limit entry to spouses and dependent children.

Bottom line …

Just what is the DREAM – endless entitlements and the ability to re-create their shit-hole on American soil at American expense? If they are so intent on becoming Americans, why are the marching with Mexican flags and DEMANDING entry and legal status for relatives in Mexico? Why are they insisting on dual-citizenship when the citizenship process includes an oath to the American constitution?

Above all, we must track incoming and outgoing VISAs along with adopting the concept that children assume the nationality of their parents when parents are not citizens or legal immigrants.

We are so screwed, and it is unlikely that America will last another 200 years before becoming a nation of cheese-eating surrender monkeys dependent on unions and mob rule.

Call me a racist – the word has zero power anymore after what the real racists in Congress have demonstrated through their caucus programs where real racists are given the opportunity to plot in plush circumstances.

It appears that politicians will only tell the truth when it causes more damage than lying.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) was designed to be a temporary program until the nation was more secure and some form of immigration plan was enacted. It was not designed as the seed for chain migration.

-- steve