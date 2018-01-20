De León: California economy depends on undocumented workers

FACT SHEET ON SB 54 California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) released the following statement on the signing of Senate Bill 54, the California Values Act: “The California Values Act is now law of the land, from San Diego to Eureka, from the Nevada border to the Pacific Ocean. [OCS: Progressive socialist democrats are fond of misnaming their legislative efforts to disguise the truth and to encourage votes. I cannot believe the average Californian would deliberately demand that California violate the United States Constitution or aid and abet criminal activities which have cost thousands of Californians their lives and property.] “California’s local law enforcement cannot be commandeered and used by the Trump Administration to tear families apart, undermine our safety, and wreak havoc on our economy. [OCS: The State of California cannot criminalize the behavior of law enforcement in complying with their sworn duties or their oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States which grants the sole authority for national sovereignty and immigration law and enforcement to the federal government. PEACE OFFICER OATH OF OFFICE, State of California

California Constitution Article 20, Sec. 3. Misc. Subjects [Required Oath of Office ] " I, ___________________________, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California ; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties upon which I am about to enter. "And I do further swear (or affirm) that I do not advocate, nor am I a member of any party or organization, political or other- wise, that now advocates the overthrow of the Government of the United States or of the State of California by force or violence or other unlawful means; that within the five years immediately preceding the taking of this oath (or affirmation) I have not been a member of any party or organization, political or other-wise, that advocated the overthrow of the Government of the United States or of the State of California by force or violence or other unlawful means. I will not advocate nor become (name of office) a member of any party or organization, political or otherwise, that advocates the overthrow of the Government of the United States or of the State of California by force or violence or other unlawful means." ] “The California Values Act will limit immigration enforcement actions at public schools, hospitals and courthouses where all California residents should feel safe, regardless of immigration status. [OCS: You will note that this particular list does not include the traditional areas of sanctuary such as religious buildings such as churches, synagogues, and mosques.] “I want to thank Governor Brown for his engagement on SB 54 and his understanding of its importance to the millions of California residents it seeks to protect. I also want to thank the many organizations and law enforcement who supported SB 54 and work tirelessly every day to protect and uplift those who have contributed so much to our culture and economy [OCS: Millions of people are in California illegally – many having arrived through the front door with valid visas which they overstayed. This is not just about Hispanic illegals, but the thousands of Chinese, Russians, and people of other national origins; some with beliefs and practices that are not compatible with an American culture. As for thanking the many organizations that helped to promote this legal abomination, let us note that most are associated with labor unions, both in the public and private sector, who overwhelmingly support socialist and progressive Democrat politics.] “The signing of SB 54 comes at a critical time in our nation’s history. “With the election of Donald Trump, we have witnessed a growing racial divide we have not seen in decades. “Over and over again the President has deployed fear and division to advance his ambitions. The result of this constant barrage of dog whistles is a sickening rise in racism turning American against American. [OCS: Truth be told, this is a classic case of projection. The Democrat party is the party that is most association with slavery, segregation, Jim Crow Laws, the KKK, and the anti-civil rights movement. It was former President Obama that further racialized America, mostly by promoting color over competence, and radical rhetoric over law enforcement. You do not find the GOP marching in the streets, rioting, looting, and openly defying law enforcement.] “We will not stand idly by as President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions seek to divide this nation by scapegoating honest, hardworking families and casting immigrants as threats to be neutralized. [OCS: You will note that the progressive socialist Democrats must attack Donald Trump and members of his administration, because truth-be-told, the last thing that the progressives want you to see is that all of the inner cities governed by Democrats for decades remain cesspools of illiteracy, poverty, disease, and crime. Ask yourself where the BILLIONs in aid have gone – mostly through the pockets of those that purport to govern on behalf of their constituency and directly into the pockets of the special interests who provide campaign funding, media attention, and voter support to those politicians they control. Ask yourself why we cannot simply issue new social security cards demanding positive identification? Why can’t we give everyone six months to register as an illegal alien and then cut off all illegal immigration? Why can’t we give this generation a one-time pass of work permits (no citizenship) and let time take its course. Our legislators could have done this decades ago, but then again, who would they exploit as victims that need the progressive socialist democrats to redress their real or imagined grievances?] “Californians simply will not divert its public safety assets to stalk law-abiding immigrants and undermine the safety in our communities in the process. [OCS: Note the slick rhetorical flourish. Nobody is stalking law-abiding “immigrants” and illegal aliens are not law-abiding immigrants. I suggest to you that the ruthless criminal alien gangs (MS-13, the Russian Mayfia, the Chinese Triads, and the Armenian Gangsters) are more dangerous to our communities than any other segment of the population.] “The California Values Act won’t stop ICE from trolling our streets -- it will not provide full sanctuary -- but it will put a kink in Trump’s perverse and inhumane deportation machine. [OCS: Where was the outrage when President Obama and his Attorneys Generals Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch deported increasing numbers of illegal aliens? Hell, where were the AGs when it came to political corruption that was used to subvert a presidential election and attempt to stage a Democrat victory? Might I remind you that all of the leaked documents are real and represent a clear and present danger to America and ALL Americans.] “California is building a wall of justice against President Trump’s xenophobic, racist and ignorant immigration policies. [OCS: California cannot continue to allow unfettered illegal immigration. It has already destroyed our social safety nets, our medical delivery systems, and our schools. California must protect itself from her enemies, both foreign and domestic. And that fight should be led by our elected representatives. What they don’t say: California’s two biggest tax years were the years when Google and Facebook went public. And that 1% (400,000) of the 4,000,000 taxpayers pay over 50 percent of the ever-increasing tax burden. If 4,000 of these producers left California, we would become, in essence, Venezuela.] “We will resist and we will overcome, and we will prove to the nation there is a hopeful future for our country where we cherish diversity and respect our immigrant heritage.” [OCS: Nothing like Communist revolutionary rhetoric in a Democracy that our enemies want to fundamentally transform into that non-existent socialist paradise.] <Source>