DANGER: HEY ALL YOU UNION PROGRESSIVES, GOVERNOR BROWN IS COMING FOR YOUR MONEY

Twenty years ago, federal tax law began allowing state and local public pensions systems to sell additional, fictional years of retirement service credit to their members. When purchased and added to an employee's years of actual service, this "airtime" artificially increased the number of years used to calculate the employee's pension. In 2003, the California Legislature enacted legislation granting many public employees in the state the option to purchase airtime. The legislation was premised on the assumption that it would cost public employers nothing-employees electing to participate were supposed to pay both their share and their employers' share of the full present cost of future pension benefit increases. [OCS: Premised – sold to the public as a no-cost enhancement to attract hard-to-find workers and retain workers trained at significant time and expense.] Over the program's first several years, however, serious flaws emerged. Allowing employees to inflate their pensions with airtime undermined the principle that public pensions rewarded faithful public service and fueled cynicism about public employee

pensions. To compound matters, many public employees used the program to retire earlier than they otherwise would have, exacerbating already severe shortages of educational staff, correctional staff, and firefighters throughout the state. And because the actuarial assumptions being used to price airtime failed to account for early retirements, as well as other factors, airtime was wildly underpriced for many years. [OCS: Any yet the union-dominated politicians did little or nothing to correct these serious flaws and proceeded to kick the can down the road to succeeding administrations. Now the chickens have come home to roost and it is nearly time to pay the piper with non-existent funds.] Employees could purchase airtime often as much as 40 percent below the actual cost. That, in tum, increased unfunded liability in the pension system and imposed heavy

unexpected financial obligations on public employers-exactly the opposite of what the Legislature had envisioned. [OCS: And, yet nobody blew the whistle or halted this knowing corrupt practice.] These facts came to light in the midst of the worst economic downturn in the state and nation since the Great Depression. That downturn hit California's public pension systems especially hard. For years, self-interested practices, overly generous promises whose true costs were often shrouded by flawed actuarial analyses, and failures of public leadership had caused unsustainable public pension liabilities. When investment returns abruptly fell off a cliff, unfunded liabilities skyrocketed. Estimates placed unfunded pension liabilities in California in the hundreds of billions of dollars, far exceeding any other state in the nation. [OCS: And yet the State of California wants to spend additional hundreds of billions of dollars on the union “make-work” program known as the high-speed rail project. A project that is nowhere near the high speeds of bullet trains in Japan, crosses known Earthquake faults that could result in substantial rebuilding costs, and goes essentially nowhere anyone wants to go. A project that can never recoup its costs unless the train ride would be priced higher than a plane ticket.] Governor Brown and the Legislature responded to this crisis by enacting the Public Employees' Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA). PEP RA addressed the problem of unfunded liabilities primarily by reducing the benefits offered to new employees. But it also reformed some laws and practices enjoyed by current employees, including the law offering airtime for sale. Effective January 1, 2013, and after providing eligible employees one final 15-week opportunity to purchase airtime, PEPRA withdrew the

airtime offer. Employees who had already purchased airtime, or did so before January 1, 2013, were not affected. [OCS: Reform? They did nothing when they had the chance to partially correct the problem and then added insult to injury by allowing an additional three month period to screw the system and the taxpaying public. Even this action resulted in lawsuits and saw dissatisfied second-tier employees who earned less than those doing the very same job. For progressives, this looks substantially like planned systemic income inequality on a massive scale.] Cal Fire Local 2881 and several of its members (together, the Union) filed this lawsuit, alleging that the legislative repeal of the airtime statute violated the California Constitution's contract clause as applied to any employee hired before January 1, 2013. As both the trial court and Court of Appeal held, that claim lacks merit. As a threshold matter, the statutory offer to sell airtime did not create a vested contract right. The Legislature is generally free to amend or repeal any law. A party alleging that the contract clause bars the Legislature from repealing a statute must provide clear and unequivocal evidence to overcome the presumption that the Legislature did not intend to create a vested contractual obligation. Here, there is no evidence that the Legislature intended to extend an irrevocable offer to purchase airtime and prevent future legislators from adjusting benefits for the fiscal health of the state's pension system. [OCS: This is the crux of the matter. Should the California Supreme Court rule that legislators have the right to adjust benefits for the fiscal health of the state’s pension system, there is no guarantee that every pension would not be subject to a “haircut” to continue funding the State’s outrageous and flagrant spending. There is no guarantee that future union-controlled politicians will not, once again, insert arcane language into legislation and contracts that confer an unsustainable advantage to union members to be paid by future pensioners and the tax-paying public at large.] Unlike the narrow set of laws that have been held to impliedly create pension rights protected by the contract clause, the statutory option to purchase airtime bears no resemblance to deferred compensation earned in exchange for work performed. [OCS: Why should the State of California provide the mechanism to “cheat” the taxman on both state and federal taxes using a deferred compensation scheme not generally available in the private sector except for high-ranking and key employees?] The airtime purchase option was therefore not a "pension right," subject to heightened

protection under the contract clause. Especially when unfunded liabilities of California's public pension systems are at record levels and rising rapidly, the Union's attempt to radically expand the scope of the vested rights doctrine should be rejected. Furthermore, even if this Court were to assume that the Legislature created a vested right to purchase airtime, the Legislature was free to withdraw it. Withdrawing the offer did not substantially impair employees' right to a substantial or reasonable pension, or their reasonable expectations. And even a law substantially impairing a contract will generally stand if it was reasonable and necessary to serve an important

public purpose. The law here easily meets this test. Ending the costly, imperfect practice of selling additional "service credit" untethered to service was necessary to re-align pension benefits with public service, eliminate a cause of premature retirements, and address a well-established source of unfunded liabilities never intended by the Legislature. And because the mere offer to sell airtime conferred no cash value, withdrawing the offer from employees who never purchased airtime did not materially disadvantage anyone. This Court should affirm the Court of Appeal's judgment. Source: In the Supreme Court of the State of California; Cal Fire Local 2881, et al.,

Petitioners and Appellants, v. California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), Defendant and Respondent, and The State of California, Intervener and Respondent. Case No. S239958