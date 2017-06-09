CALIFORNIA: IN WHAT FREAKING UNIVERSE AM I LIVING?

The politicians speak about transparently and accountability … and both words must have alternate non-conventional meanings because what I am observing is systemic opacity and escaping the consequences of bad decision-making or event openly dishonest acts.

The Bullshit meter is pegged at its stop …

Consider California’s Nancy Pelosi, currently the Congressional Minority Leader …

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asked, “What do the Russians have on Donald Trump, politically, personally, or financially?” during her weekly news conference on June 9 at the Capitol. But not one word wondering about Hillary Clinton’s compromise of the Espionage Act, destruction of government documents, obstruction of justice, or selling access and action for personal gain – not to mention being complicit in the sale of 20% of America’s uranium production to a company controlled by the Russian government. One might think that a high-ranking member of Congress might actually be interested in protecting and defending the Constitution.

Can you imagine a scenario where Nancy Pelosi openly questions Donald Trump’s mental health and fitness for office and then has a meltdown of her own – another example of her stumbling through her remarks, freezing, forgetting, and flubbing the facts? Google “Nancy Pelosi Losing Her Mind” (without the quotes) to see any number of videos and stories on Pelosi and those who actually question the Minority Leader’s health and fitness for office. Truth-be-told, nothing Donald Trump has done rises to the scandals involving former President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Clinton. In fact, the entire “Russia Collusion” theme appears to be based on little more than Democrat opposition research that cannot and has not been verified.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the GOP tax bill was “Armageddon” Monday night while speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill. I have a hard time believing that Nancy Pelosi has the capability to read the entire bill as written or the capacity to understand its provisions – let alone project those legislative prescriptions onto the national and international community. In fact, even the experts disagree about the effects of the bill’s provisions on the economy. You might even think that the House Minority Leader would realize that this single bill will be corrected, modified, and amended by the time its provisions are implemented and that the end result may not even look like the original legislation.

DO YOU SEE NANCY PELOSI SOLVING PROBLEMS OR FEATHERING HER OWN POLITICAL NEST?

Then there is the waste, fraud, and abuse of the taxpayer’s funds to benefit the politicians and their special interests …

Is anyone surprised that California’s high-speed rail system is not high-speed, not economical, and will never be utilized to its capacity unless the progressive socialist ban cars and mandate train usage? Even then, the routing is so poor that supplementary transportation may be needed to reach your actual destination. Somewhat like the transit train lines stopping short of Los Angeles Airport to politically benefit the cab and parking lot operators. Of course, the politicians and the cabbies were laid low by Uber and Lyft in a little technological reinvention. It is not that the cab system could not have enjoyed the benefits of a scheduling and location app – but being a politically-controlled monopoly, why spend money when you could put it in your pockets?

Enter the pointy-head academics who believe progressive bullshit is the normal state of the world.

Only two years ago, the California rail authority unveiled an ambitious plan to begin operating a segment of bullet train service between San Jose and the Central Valley by 2025. It would take nearly every penny in its checkbook, but the rail authority assured the public it would work. But that plan has been crushed by the acknowledgment Tuesday that the cost of building just 119 miles of rail between the farm towns of Madera and Wasco has soared from about $6 billion to $10.6 billion, siphoning off money that the authority had planned to allocate to the ultimate goal of connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco. "The financial demand for this is so enormous," said Martin Wachs, a UCLA transportation expert and a member of a peer review panel that oversees the project. "We should have been more ready for this. The costs always rise and the schedule always slips, but that doesn't mean the project isn't justified." The rail authority last week named a new chief, longtime government executive and political insider Brian Kelly, who faces a big task to shore up the rail authority, restore the confidence of skeptical officials and fix a broad range of management, financial and political problems facing the authority across the state. <Source>

The train was a great idea for the land speculators, developers, engineers, consultants, unions, and the politicians – but how do you pay off a cost of 10+ billion dollars with riders between farm towns. Already derisively known as the illegal alien farmworker express, the project makes no commercial sense to California’s broader economy and the money should have been used to repair, replace, and build-out California’s once feted freeway system. Oh! I forgot – the progressive socialist democrats do not like the idea of independence and mobility and want everyone to be urbanized and using mass transit where they can be more easily controlled.

WHO IS HOLDING MARTIN WACHS AND HIS PEER-REVIEW PANEL ACCOUNTABLE FOR A MASSIVE SCREW-UP ON THEIR WATCH?

Then there is progressive-dominated education …

California’s education dilemma can be stated rather simply, to wit: The state has 6 million kids in its K-12 public school system, 60 percent of them are classified as either poor or English-learners and as a group they trail badly in educational accomplishment. The state’s political leaders and education officials acknowledge what they call the “achievement gap” and say they are working to close it, mostly by appropriating more money for instruction. <Source>

From the looks of it, these must be the “dreamers,” and if they were “dreaming” of an educational system that would lift them from poverty into the middle class, the progressive educators have turned that dream into a nightmare. Nobody wants to call bullshit on the teachers’ unions who demand more money but refuse to test their teachers for teaching and subject-matter competency. Nobody explains that most of the money is going to shore up the underfunded or unfunded pension funds, or alternatively going into the pockets of the special interests who continue to build school projects that house functional illiterates. Why not just save the time and build jails? Do you remember a march for educational equality and the removal of non-performing teachers? No, what you saw is teachers and students marching for more money.

WHEN ARE WE GOING TO REALIZE THAT IMPORTING ILLITERACY, POVERTY, DISEASE, AND CRIME HAS CRIPPLED CALIFORNIA AND BENEFITED NOBODY BUT THOSE POVERTY PIMPS WHO SERVICE THIS INDUSTRY AND THE POLITICIANS WHO REFUSE TO DEMAND VOTER ID?

Bottom line …

Californians and Americans are no longer individuals but members of a politically-defined class to be manipulated for political benefit. Until people start thinking for themselves can calling bullshit on today’s crop of corrupt politicians, we will continue to be screwed until we turn in to the cheese-eating surrender monkeys of France where mob rule is the law of the land.

Indeed, we are screwed.

-- steve