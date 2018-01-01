BEYOND PROGRESSIVE IRONY: FORMER FBI DIRECTOR TO TEACH ETHICS COURSE

If the mainstream news media is to be believed, James Comey is one of the most incompetent directors in the history of the FBI, or he is dirty -- involved in a shady cover-up that surpasses Watergate ...

Comey has admitted to leaking privileged presidential communications to the media.

Comey apparently wrote a draft memo exonerating Hillary Clinton before completing the investigation and interviewing prime witnesses, including Hillary and her closest associates.

Comey, and attorney, appeared to deliberately misstate the existing law to add an element of intents where none previously existed.

Comey usurped the duties of the Department of Justice to announced that the FBI cleared Hillary Clinton of prosecutable wrongdoing and that no prosecutor would bring such a case against Clinton. Unfortunately, his exoneration memo actually was altered from language that indicated Hillary Clinton violated the National Espionage Act to a meaningless word which fell far short of supporting prosecution.

Comey did not investigate matters related to the destruction of documents, possession of classified information by those without a clearance -- including Hillary's maid. The entire investigation was fraught with irregularities that suggested that Comey was complicit in the cover-up or was himself grossly negligent in prosecuting the duties of his office.

So with all we currently know, how is it that any college can offer James Comey the opportunity to teach ethical leadership when the evidence of his performance while FBI director suggests otherwise?

James Comey to teach ‘ethical leadership’ course at William & Mary Former FBI Director James B. Comey ’82 will teach a three-credit course on ethical leadership for William & Mary starting this fall. With an appointment as an executive professor in education, Comey will co-teach the course with Drew Stelljes, executive assistant professor of education and assistant vice president for student leadership, during the fall 2018, spring 2019 and summer 2019 semesters. Offered through the W&M Washington Center, the course will meet primarily in the center’s classroom in Washington, D.C., and once at the W&M School of Education in Williamsburg, Virginia, with that session being live-streamed back to students in the nation’s capital. “Jim Comey is among William & Mary’s most distinguished alumni,” said W&M President Taylor Reveley. “Over the years, he has been deeply committed to his alma mater. He understands to the core of his being that our leaders must have an abiding commitment to ethical behavior and sacrificial service if we are to have good government. Our students will benefit significantly from his experience and wisdom.” <Source>

Bottom line ...

It is shocking that William & Mary, the second-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, after Harvard University, would allow a man of such ill repute to teach in the hallowed halls where former presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe were educated.

But it should come as no surprise that the progressive socialist democrats and communists in the academic community might want to rehabilitate his public reputation before future revelations of malfeasance or even worse -- assisting in an attempt to overthrow the duly elected President of the United States by creating a bogus media campaign leading to impeachment.

I am sure that there is more to come if Congress continues its investigation into Obama, Clinton, and the subversion of the DOJ, FBI, and IRS. At the very least answer why nobody has mentioned that Hillary Clinton's attorneys were in possession of classified information without an appropriate security clearance and were allowed to destroy documents under subpoena without, at the very least, court sanctions and disbarments?

We are so screwed.

-- steve