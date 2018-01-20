POT ROAST: ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF SESSIONS SHOULD BE FIRED



Justice Department Issues Memo on Marijuana Enforcement The Department of Justice today issued a memo on federal marijuana enforcement policy announcing a return to the rule of law and the rescission of previous guidance documents. Since the passage of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) in 1970, Congress has generally prohibited the cultivation, distribution, and possession of marijuana. [OCS: Once again Congress has abdicated its law-making role that would require individual Representatives and Senators, many of whose districts are drug- and crime-ridden, to take a recorded position instead of shirking their duties and allowing the Executive Branch to create de facto law using their administrative rules, regulations, discretions, and executive orders.] In the memorandum, Attorney General Jeff Sessions directs all U.S. Attorneys to enforce the laws enacted by Congress and to follow well-established principles when pursuing prosecutions related to marijuana activities. [OCS: Do we see a similar memorandum directing all U.S. Attorneys to enforce the immigration laws and, in particular, holding individual politicians in so-called sanctuary cities, counties, and states responsible for creating de-facto laws that are unconstitutional or those which direct law enforcement officers to violate the law and their sworn duties?] This return to the rule of law is also a return of trust and local control to federal prosecutors who know where and how to deploy Justice Department resources most effectively to reduce violent crime, stem the tide of the drug crisis, and dismantle criminal gangs. "It is the mission of the Department of Justice to enforce the laws of the United States, and the previous issuance of guidance undermines the rule of law and the ability of our local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners to carry out this mission," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "Therefore, today's memo on federal marijuana enforcement simply directs all U.S. Attorneys to use previously established prosecutorial principles that provide them all the necessary tools to disrupt criminal organizations, tackle the growing drug crisis, and thwart violent crime across our country." [OCS: How about using established prosecutorial principles to investigate and prosecute those who have broken the law and placed our entire government at risk?] <Source: DOJ>