POT ROAST: ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF SESSIONS SHOULD BE FIRED

Once again, the incompetent and ineffective Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to ignore the systemic corruption in Executive Branch agencies (Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the EPA) and the failure of sanctuary states to uphold federal immigration laws – to target states that have decriminalized the sale and use of marijuana. Giving the criminal drug cartels and the “justice industry” shade from making pot available from controlled sources rather than local dealers who support the criminal justice system.
Sessions memo …
Medical versus Recreational?
I know individuals who suffer from cancer, glaucoma, and migraine headaches that appear to be helped by the use of medical marijuana. In its medical form, these people do not get high but are merely allowed to resume their lives without the deleterious and debilitating effects of their disease.
Not being a recreational drug user or a prescription drug abuser, I have no opinion regarding the recreational use of drugs as long as alcohol is legal, tolerated, and taxed. Even with sky-high alcohol taxes, you do not find criminal organizations selling alcohol on the streets due to a lack of profit incentive. No so during the era of prohibition when the making and distribution of alcohol was a federal crime. An experiment that went wrong and one that was reversed by the repeal of a constitutional amendment. (The 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment of January 16, 1919, ending the increasingly unpopular nationwide prohibition of alcohol.)
Bottom line …
Start with the in-house corruption to restore the American confidence in their administrative agencies and bring back credibility to law enforcement activities. Then enforce immigration laws and hold politicians responsible for their unconstitutional and possibly criminal activities in declaring sanctuary states and criminalizing the enforcement of immigration laws.
Then you can start on the failed and ineffective war on drugs that have cost Americans over one trillion dollars, sent many Americans to jail for relatively minor offenses, and which have polluted the criminal justice system with cash from drug dealers and others who regard attorney fees and fines as just another cost of doing business.
We are so screwed.
And remember folks – DRIVE HIGH, IT’S A DUI!
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius