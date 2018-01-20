My Photo
Subscribe to this blog's feed

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Recent Posts

Creative Commons License

« INDIANA JONES AND THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | Main

POT ROAST: ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF SESSIONS SHOULD BE FIRED

Once again, the incompetent and ineffective Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to ignore the systemic corruption in Executive Branch agencies (Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the EPA) and the failure of sanctuary states to uphold federal immigration laws – to target states that have decriminalized the sale and use of marijuana. Giving the criminal drug cartels and the “justice industry” shade from making pot available from controlled sources rather than local dealers who support the criminal justice system.

sessions-seal

Sessions memo …

doj-hdr

Justice Department Issues Memo on Marijuana Enforcement

The Department of Justice today issued a memo on federal marijuana enforcement policy announcing a return to the rule of law and the rescission of previous guidance documents. Since the passage of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) in 1970, Congress has generally prohibited the cultivation, distribution, and possession of marijuana.

[OCS: Once again Congress has abdicated its law-making role that would require individual Representatives and Senators, many of whose districts are drug- and crime-ridden, to take a recorded position instead of shirking their duties and allowing the Executive Branch to create de facto law using their administrative rules, regulations, discretions, and executive orders.]

In the memorandum, Attorney General Jeff Sessions directs all U.S. Attorneys to enforce the laws enacted by Congress and to follow well-established principles when pursuing prosecutions related to marijuana activities.

[OCS: Do we see a similar memorandum directing all U.S. Attorneys to enforce the immigration laws and, in particular, holding individual politicians in so-called sanctuary cities, counties, and states responsible for creating de-facto laws that are unconstitutional or those which direct law enforcement officers to violate the law and their sworn duties?]

This return to the rule of law is also a return of trust and local control to federal prosecutors who know where and how to deploy Justice Department resources most effectively to reduce violent crime, stem the tide of the drug crisis, and dismantle criminal gangs.

"It is the mission of the Department of Justice to enforce the laws of the United States, and the previous issuance of guidance undermines the rule of law and the ability of our local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners to carry out this mission," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "Therefore, today's memo on federal marijuana enforcement simply directs all U.S. Attorneys to use previously established prosecutorial principles that provide them all the necessary tools to disrupt criminal organizations, tackle the growing drug crisis, and thwart violent crime across our country."

[OCS: How about using established prosecutorial principles to investigate and prosecute those who have broken the law and placed our entire government at risk?]

<Source: DOJ>

Medical versus Recreational?

I know individuals who suffer from cancer, glaucoma, and migraine headaches that appear to be helped by the use of medical marijuana. In its medical form, these people do not get high but are merely allowed to resume their lives without the deleterious and debilitating effects of their disease.

Not being a recreational drug user or a prescription drug abuser, I have no opinion regarding the recreational use of drugs as long as alcohol is legal, tolerated, and taxed. Even with sky-high alcohol taxes, you do not find criminal organizations selling alcohol on the streets due to a lack of profit incentive. No so during the era of prohibition when the making and distribution of alcohol was a federal crime. An experiment that went wrong and one that was reversed by the repeal of a constitutional amendment. (The 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment of January 16, 1919, ending the increasingly unpopular nationwide prohibition of alcohol.)

Bottom line …

Start with the in-house corruption to restore the American confidence in their administrative agencies and bring back credibility to law enforcement activities. Then enforce immigration laws and hold politicians responsible for their unconstitutional and possibly criminal activities in declaring sanctuary states and criminalizing the enforcement of immigration laws.

Then you can start on the failed and ineffective war on drugs that have cost Americans over one trillion dollars, sent many Americans to jail for relatively minor offenses, and which have polluted the criminal justice system with cash from drug dealers and others who regard attorney fees and fines as just another cost of doing business.

We are so screwed.

And remember folks – DRIVE HIGH, IT’S A DUI!

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

| | | Pin It! | | |

Comments