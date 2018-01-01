ARE YOU A VOTING AMERICAN OR AGENT OF OUR ENEMIES?

Before you consider voting for anyone, let us consider the words of a major progressive, Richard Lamm (D-CO) who was prescient enough in 2005 to describe the actions needed to destroy America, American, and the culture of exceptional Americanism. How many of these conditions have progressive socialist Democrats promoted during the past 13 years? How many RINOs (Republican In Name Only) have jumped the aisle to assist the progressive socialist Democrats in pursuing their toxic, racist, un-American agenda?









First to destroy America, “ Turn America into a bilingual or multi-lingual and bicultural country . History shows that no nation can survive the tension, conflict, and antagonism of two or more competing languages and cultures.



It is a blessing for an individual to be bilingual; however, it is a curse for a society to be bilingual. The historical scholar Seymour Lipset put it this way: ‘The histories of bilingual and bi-cultural societies that do not assimilate are histories of turmoil, tension, and tragedy. Canada, Belgium, Malaysia, Lebanon all face crises of national existence in which minorities press for autonomy, if not independence. Pakistan and Cyprus have divided. Nigeria suppressed an ethnic rebellion. France faces difficulties with Basques, Bretons, and Corsicans.”

Second, to destroy America, “ Invent ‘multiculturalism’ and encourage immigrants to maintain their culture . I would make it an article of belief that all cultures are equal. That there are no cultural differences. I would make it an article of faith that the Black and Hispanic dropout rates are due to prejudice and discrimination by the majority. Every other explanation is out of bounds.







Third, “We could make the United States a ‘Hispanic Quebec’ without much effort. The key is to celebrate diversity rather than unity. As Benjamin Schwarz said in the Atlantic Monthly recently: ‘The apparent success of our own multiethnic and multicultural experiment might have been achieved! Not by tolerance but by hegemony. Without the dominance that once dictated ethnocentrically and what it meant to be an American, we are left with only tolerance and pluralism to hold us together.'” “I would encourage all immigrants to keep their own language and culture. I would replace the melting pot metaphor with the salad bowl metaphor. It is important to ensure that we have various cultural subgroups living in America reinforcing their differences rather than as Americans, emphasizing their similarities.” “Fourth, I would make our fastest growing demographic group the least educated. I would add a second underclass, unassimilated, undereducated, and antagonistic to our population. I would have this second underclass have a 50% dropout rate from high school .”

“My fifth point for destroying America would be to get big foundations and business to give these efforts lots of money . I would invest in ethnic identity, and I would establish the cult of ‘Victimology .’ I would get all minorities to think their lack of success was the fault of the majority. I would start a grievance industry blaming all minority failure on the majority population.”











“My sixth plan for America’s downfall would include dual citizenship and promote divided loyalties. I would celebrate diversity over unity. I would stress differences rather than similarities. Diverse people worldwide are mostly engaged in hating each other – that is, when they are not killing each other. A diverse, peaceful, or stable society is against most historical precedent. People undervalue the unity! Unity is what it takes to keep a nation together. Look at the ancient Greeks. The Greeks believed that they belonged to the same race; they possessed a common language and literature, and they worshiped the same gods. All Greece took part in the Olympic Games. A common enemy Persia threatened their liberty. Yet all these bonds were not strong enough to overcome two factors: local patriotism and geographical conditions that nurtured political divisions. Greece fell. “E. Pluribus Unum” — From many, one. In that historical reality, if we put the emphasis on the ‘pluribus’ instead of the ‘Unum,’ we can balkanize America as surely as Kosovo.” “Next to last, I would place all subjects off limits ~ make it taboo to talk about anything against the cult of ‘diversity .’ I would find a word similar to ‘heretic’ in the 16th century – that stopped discussion and paralyzed thinking. Words like ‘racist’ or ‘x! xenophobes’ halt discussion and debate.”

“Having made America a bilingual/bicultural country, having established multi-culturism, having the large foundations fund the doctrine of ‘Victimology,’ I would next make it impossible to enforce our immigration laws. I would develop a mantra: That because immigration has been good for America, it must always be good. I would make every individual immigrant symmetric and ignore the cumulative impact of millions of them. ”

How can we verify and prove the consequences of Richard Lamm’s observations on the massive scale needed to convince Americans that what Lamm is saying is true, correct, and a clear and present danger to America?

I am sad to say; the formerly Golden State of California meets all of the criteria.

California has been governed for decades by corrupt, radical, and progressive socialist Democrats and RINOs who have aided and abetted the progressive agenda.

California has welcomed in a hoard of illegal aliens, most of whom brought poverty, illiteracy, disease, and crime across the border with them.

California has allowed illegal aliens to destroy our infrastructure; decimating the funding for public protection, education, healthcare, and available jobs for African-Americans.

California has allowed socialist public employee unions to dominate political life and to fund and elect politicians who overwhelmingly support progressive socialist democrats and the continuing destruction of California. Enforcing their viewpoint with not so subtle thuggery.

California has allowed radical environmentalists, many of whom are socialists and communists, to allow the fuel-buildup to create super-wildfires, to pump fresh water into the ocean to preserve worthless little fish, and to destroy California agricultural heritage and capabilities to feed the world’s poor. Overlooking, of course, that most of the world’s dictators have weaponized American humanitarian assistance to destroy their enemies and nourish their supporters.

California has permitted its educational institutions to radicalize, from universities who openly host our enemies and allow their opponents to be shouted down into silence. At the lower levels, the educational system continues to pump out another decade of functional illiterates who do not understand history, civics, or can even compete across town, let alone in the so-called global economy.

California has allowed its own ministry of propaganda to exist without challenge in Hollywood when anti-American, pro-enemy sentiments abound. Where open socialists like Sean Penn, Ed Asner, and others live in isolated, protected wealth while lecturing us on how we need to live our lives and erase our borders.

California’s Senators have done everything in their power to reduce the funding, effectiveness, and efficiency of America’s military.

And, there is much more that can be seen each and every day as you view California’s decaying and crumbling infrastructure. Where tax money allocated to repair, replace, or build-out this crumbling infrastructure is diverted into supporting illegal alien social programs and nonsensical or noncritical union make-work projects.

Bottom line …

California is the proverbial “canary in a coal mine,” clearly and convincingly demonstrating what the progressive socialist democrats and their RINO friends can do to America, Americans, and our exceptional Americanism.We cannot allow this regime to prevail by electing more un-American progressive socialist Democrats beholden to foreign sovereign interests.

I urge careful consideration of future candidates like …

Gavin Newsom – Backs California as a Sanctuary State/Wants to enlarge the victim pool by disarming law-abiding Californians/Adulterer

Antonio Villaraigosa – Radical Mexican Activist/Former Governor of California/Adulterer

Delaine Eastin – Presided over the destruction of education in California.

