AND THEY SAY THE CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS IS NOT RACIST ...

In what world of rational politics would a congressional body meet with an anti-Semitic, anti-white, hate-monger like Louis Farrakhan who is little more than a communist black supremacist?

Can you even imagine the reaction of the progressive mainstream news media if they had discovered a picture of Donald Trump meeting with the despicable white supremacist David Duke prior to their presidential candidacy?

But, that it not even the point. It is that the hate monger was feted by the Congressional Black Caucus – and openly racist group that somehow eludes the attention of the mainstream media as they advocate for a progressive socialist/communist Democrat agenda that is divisive and downright un-American.

-- steve