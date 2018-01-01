AMERICAN COMMUNIST LAWYERS UNION HATES THE WORD "AMERICA" IF TRUMP SAYS IT

ACLU: Trump’s America is Exclusionary Faiz Shakir, national political director at the American Civil Liberties Union, issued the following statement after President Trump’s first State of the Union address: [OCS: For those who do not recognize Shakir’s name … Prior to joining the ACLU, Shakir worked as one of the most senior advisers to former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid. He directed policy and communications work for Senator Reid while also coordinating with Democratic members and staffs, key interest groups, and press to organize issue campaigns. Prior to that, Shakir served as Senior Adviser and Director of Digital Media for House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, helping wage key fights on behalf of the LGBT and Muslim American communities. Shakir, a graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center, also spent seven years at the Center for American Progress, helping the organization establish its identity as the leading progressive think tank in the nation.] “Tonight, President Trump said the word ‘America’ more than 80 times in his speech. Yet, after a divisive first year, we hear and feel how exclusionary that ‘America’ is, with policies that have harmed so many vulnerable American communities. The ACLU stands ready to protect these communities, both in the courts and at the polls. [OCS: One might think that all Americans and legal immigrants would be proud of their President when he speaks the word “America.” Has anyone noticed that it is the illegal aliens and backwards Muslims who support jihad and demand Sharia law that are harming America and its citizens. Saying the word “America” may feel exclusionary to those who do not legally belong in this county – so if they feel bad, let them return to the “shithole” countries they are trying to re-create on American soil at taxpayer expense.] “In particular, the immigration plan put forth by Trump would hold Dreamers hostage to his demands for a harmful border wall and an even larger mass deportation force. We are at this crossroads because of the president’s deeply destructive ideas fomented by his nativist allies and divisive rhetoric. We will continue to stand up for these young immigrants and ensure they continue to contribute to our country. We cannot let America’s Dreamers be deported.” [OCS: Perhaps this is one lawyer who does not understand the Constitution and the sovereignty of this nation. America has the right to control who enters the country and there is no automatic right for any country to export its illiterate, impoverished, diseased, unskilled, and criminals to America where they destroy social safety nets, fail to assimilate, and march with their national flags while demanding to be granted rights as Americans. BTW, the mass deportation force is known by its name: The Border Patrol, where they stand and serve all Americans to keep them safe and secure – and poisonous drugs off our streets.] ACLU: Trump’s America is Exclusionary | American Civil Liberties Union