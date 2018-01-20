2018: TRUST IN GOVERNMENT IS ERODING QUICKLY

The declining believability and authority of government agencies such as the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, and others have a harmful and deleterious impact on our nation and the legitimacy of its governance.

Looking back on the reporting from the mainstream media, we find that the top appointed officials in many agencies appear to have been involved in accusations and allegations of lies and cover-ups with little or no follow-up by investigatory agencies. By their own words in Congressional testimony, they have impeached their own credibility and have opened the door to believable conspiracy theories. And, some presidential appointees with previous associations with individuals and organizations that would make it doubtful that they could have received a security clearance had they been in the private sector.

Even worse, we find that those in the incoming administration -- tarred and feathered with allegations of their own corruption -- are loath to address and redress the accusations of corruption reportedly found within the previous administration. Perhaps operating under a tacit quid pro quo understanding that, at the end of the day, we are all politicians and we need to keep the voters from revolting.

Post-truth politics where lying to the American people have no personal consequences …

Just as former President Barack Obama tried to sell America on the concept of post-partisan politics, where a politician served ALL of the people over those in their particular constituency and party, we appear to have entered the era of post-truth politics, where the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth matters. Thus giving politicians and their appointees permission to lie to the American people to promote a collective agenda for the benefit of all.

Cult of personality over character and competence …

Attitudes towards individual politicians, parties, and positions are informing voter decisions rather than personal values such as character, trustworthiness, credibility. How else can you explain that both major political parties offered two deeply flawed candidates to the American public; going beyond the best of the worst or worst of the best directly to the worst of the worst.

Approaching the tipping point …

Our increasingly divided nation is fast approaching a tipping point. Where creators are pitted against consumers; illegal residents against legal residents; and the interests of the self-serving politician are pitted against the interests of the nation. Trying to explain how a single state, California, can openly defy federal law without consequences is fast becoming a paradox. On the one hand California needs massive infusions of federal funding, but on the other hand, criminalizes cooperation with the federal government on what are clearly constitutional matters such as immigration and law enforcement.

Bottom line …

It is now time for the mainstream media to stop championing individual's emotional investments in positions that lead to national division, chaos, confusion, and corruption.

It is now time for the voters to examine values and keep the elitists from imposing their worldview on the rest of us without regard to the consequences from which they are isolated by position, wealth, or connections.

It is time to hold high-ranking people accountable for their actions; investigating, prosecuting, and imprisoning those who have betrayed the trust of "We the People." There is no alternative that will keep up from our further slide down into the abyss of oligarchic anarchy.

Until we reform our mainstream media from a progressive propaganda mill to the journalistic enterprise envisioned in the Constitution and start holding all politicians accountable for their personal and professional actions, we are so screwed.

-- steve