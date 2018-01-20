2018 FLU SEASON: IF YOU ARE SICK: STAY HOME!

Please consider staying home if you are sick …

We are in the middle of a virulent flu season, and the flu shot formulation is said to be somewhat less effective against the H3N2 influenza stain than originally thought. Approximately 27 people have died in California since October as compared with only three during the same period last year.

But that does not mean that you should not get a preventative flu shot as a low-cost/no-cost investment. And, even more, important than a flu shot is the pneumonia shot because more people die from the complications of pneumonia than they do of the actual flu.

If you are 65 or over, these shots should be mandatory in the absence of any contraindications such as allergies.

Emergency rooms are struggling to keep up, and Tamiflu (oseltamivir) prescribed for flu-stricken patients may not be available at your local pharmacy.

What makes the flu majorly problematical is that most people develop flu symptoms two to three days after exposure BUT are most contagious one day before symptoms appear.

BEST PRACTICES: Besides the obvious, avoiding sick, sneezing people, wash your hands frequently. AND STAY HOME IF YOU ARE SICK!

Best of health,

-- steve