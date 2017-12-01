WHEN AMERICA'S DOCTORS TURN TOXIC

Normally medicine is a revered profession, where physicians are held in high esteem as those dedicated to maintaining and prolonging life. And many are fine physicians who practice great medicine and leave politics to the politicians and the people. Unfortunately, we are starting to see partisan and highly-politicized men and women suggest that everything impacts your health and therefore should be government-regulated. A very dangerous view considering how our Constitution has been warped and twisted to legitimize clearly unconstitutional legislation that would have left the founding fathers aghast.
Between the American Medical Association, the New England Journal of Medicine, Planned Parenthood, Mothers Against Dangerous Driving, and political entities such as the Center for American Progress, and the America Civil Liberties Union, reasons for regulating with come to the forefront.
Among the issues will be gun control, never considering making the victim pool larger by disarming law-abiding citizens who are surrounded by heavily-armed criminals and drug gangs. Vehicle restrictions on the basis of reducing harmful pollution and saving the planet. Very rarely do you hear physicians speak about the thousands of people who have died because of the fuel efficiency standards that demand lighter, more plastic cars that are more vulnerable in collisions. Abortion, reducing the pesky population load on an already strained planet. Meat, not only can it be harmful, but suffering animals contribute to global warming.
It is time to check the power of politicians who are attempting to use pseudo-science and the professional reputation of physicians to subvert the Constitution and impose their draconian socialist agenda; erasing all freedom and liberty in the name of governing on behalf of the collective population of the world.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
Example:
|
Through the Physician's Eyes: AMA President's Inaugural Address, 2001
(full disclaimer: my doc who did my colonoscopy)
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius