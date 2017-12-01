WHEN AMERICA'S DOCTORS TURN TOXIC

Normally medicine is a revered profession, where physicians are held in high esteem as those dedicated to maintaining and prolonging life. And many are fine physicians who practice great medicine and leave politics to the politicians and the people. Unfortunately, we are starting to see partisan and highly-politicized men and women suggest that everything impacts your health and therefore should be government-regulated. A very dangerous view considering how our Constitution has been warped and twisted to legitimize clearly unconstitutional legislation that would have left the founding fathers aghast.

Between the American Medical Association, the New England Journal of Medicine, Planned Parenthood, Mothers Against Dangerous Driving, and political entities such as the Center for American Progress, and the America Civil Liberties Union, reasons for regulating with come to the forefront.

Among the issues will be gun control, never considering making the victim pool larger by disarming law-abiding citizens who are surrounded by heavily-armed criminals and drug gangs. Vehicle restrictions on the basis of reducing harmful pollution and saving the planet. Very rarely do you hear physicians speak about the thousands of people who have died because of the fuel efficiency standards that demand lighter, more plastic cars that are more vulnerable in collisions. Abortion, reducing the pesky population load on an already strained planet. Meat, not only can it be harmful, but suffering animals contribute to global warming.

It is time to check the power of politicians who are attempting to use pseudo-science and the professional reputation of physicians to subvert the Constitution and impose their draconian socialist agenda; erasing all freedom and liberty in the name of governing on behalf of the collective population of the world.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

Example:

Through the Physician's Eyes: AMA President's Inaugural Address, 2001

Commemorative Issue: Strengthening the Social Contract

Richard F. Corlin, MD With the preponderance of weapons these days, it comes as no surprise that gun violence--both self-inflicted and against others--is now a serious public health crisis. No one can avoid its brutal and ugly presence. No one. Not physicians. Not the public. And most certainly not the politicians--no matter how much they might want to. Now my speech today is not a polemic. It is not an attack on the politics or the profits or the personalities associated with guns in our society. It isn't even about gun control. I want to talk to you about the public health crisis itself and how we can work to address it, in the same way we have worked to address other public health crises such as polio, tobacco, and drunk driving. At the AMA, we acknowledged the epidemic of gun violence when, in 1987, our House of Delegates first set policy on firearms. The House recognized the irrefutable truth that "uncontrolled ownership and use of firearms, especially handguns, is a serious threat to the public's health inasmuch as the weapons are one of the main causes of intentional and unintentional injuries and death." <Read More>

