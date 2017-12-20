THE PATHOLOGY OF PROGRESSIVISM: CAN YOU ANSWER THESE QUESTIONS?

I was struck by the similarity of the Psychology Today questions used to determine if you were being “gaslighted” by a narcissist in your life and how those apply to the progressive socialist democrat movement in America.
|
Gaslighting
A form of intimidation or psychological abuse, sometimes called Ambient Abuse where false information is presented to the victim, making them doubt their own memory, perception and quite often, their sanity.
The classic example of gaslighting is to switch something around on someone that you know they're sure to notice, but then deny knowing anything about it, and to explain that they "must be imagining things" when they challenge these changes.
A more psychological definition of gaslighting is "an increasing frequency of systematically withholding factual information from, and/or providing false information to, the victim - having the gradual effect of making them anxious, confused, and less able to trust their own memory and perception. <Source>
These appear to be common behaviors of the progressive socialist Democrats …
The 7 Questions
- Do they try to persuade you to doubt the evidence of your senses and what you are thinking and feeling?
- Do they try to convince you that what you believe is wrong and what they believe is right?
- Do they react badly if you do not accept their version of the truth?
- Are they extremely persistent and sometimes keep the argument going long after you have asked them to please drop the issue?
- Do they attempt to bully you into admitting that they are 100% right and you are completely wrong?
- Are the facts always twisted so that they are the victim and you are always at fault?
- Do they twist and turn the truth and make such long and complicated arguments to prove their points that after a while you become thoroughly confused?
If you find yourself answering “yes” to many of the above questions, you are probably being “gaslighted.”
<Source: Are You Being "Gaslighted" by the Narcissist in Your Life? | Psychology Today>
Does this sound like the progressive socialist Democrats you know?
While anyone can fall prey to ambient abuse there are certain traits that can make one more susceptible to being targeted and victimized.
- Those who are overly responsible and conciliatory and who tend to confuse compassion with guilt are ripe for manipulation as they are conditioned to defer their authority.
- Those with poor interpersonal standards and low self-esteem have a high threshold for abuse and a willingness to ignore mistreatment.
- Those who are exceedingly lonely may act out of desperation, not discernment.
- Those who are controlled by their emotions throw caution to the wind.
- Those who seek approval or seek redemption through others.
- Those with poor boundaries let others in intensely and prematurely.
- Those who abide by naïve notions of Universal goodness in all people.
<Source>
Bottom line …
The names change, but the tactics used on useful idiots and dupes remain the same.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius