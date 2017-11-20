SUMMARY OF 2017 GOP TAX REFORM

It is exceedingly difficult to tell the GOP from the progressive socialist Democrats when it comes to tax reform. Not a peep about the GOP’s historical fiscal conservatism, smaller government, fewer regulations, less taxation, and above all, controlling the government’s profligate spending and its attendant waste, fraud, and abuse.

“Sugar can make even the sourest lemon into a nice cup of lemonade, but you can't put icing on a pile of crap, and make people believe it is a cake.”

This is tax reform …

You do not need to fund tax reform; you need to reduce government spending.

Eliminating the tax deductions for local and state taxes gives a pass to the Democrat-governed blue states and rewards their profligate spending and high taxes while punishing the taxpaying middle class.

Eliminating the mortgage deduction means that years of financial planning are set aside, and marginally-profitable properties are now underwater. Not to mention the sudden increase in rents as property owners try to stay afloat.

Anything that adversely impacts corporate taxes is passed along to customers as higher prices and to investors as lower yields on their investments.

The incumbents in government cannot continue to purchase political power with taxpayer funds; giving benefits to the special interests in return for campaign funding, voter support, and media attention.

Allowing the public employee unions to bleed the system dry is unacceptable. Everybody should be covered by Civil Service regulations, and unions abolished.

We are so screwed.

-- steve