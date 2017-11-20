SUMMARY OF 2017 GOP TAX REFORM

It is exceedingly difficult to tell the GOP from the progressive socialist Democrats when it comes to tax reform. Not a peep about the GOP’s historical fiscal conservatism, smaller government, fewer regulations, less taxation, and above all, controlling the government’s profligate spending and its attendant waste, fraud, and abuse.
|
“Sugar can make even the sourest lemon into a nice cup of lemonade, but you can't put icing on a pile of crap, and make people believe it is a cake.”
This is tax reform …
- You do not need to fund tax reform; you need to reduce government spending.
- Eliminating the tax deductions for local and state taxes gives a pass to the Democrat-governed blue states and rewards their profligate spending and high taxes while punishing the taxpaying middle class.
- Eliminating the mortgage deduction means that years of financial planning are set aside, and marginally-profitable properties are now underwater. Not to mention the sudden increase in rents as property owners try to stay afloat.
- Anything that adversely impacts corporate taxes is passed along to customers as higher prices and to investors as lower yields on their investments.
- The incumbents in government cannot continue to purchase political power with taxpayer funds; giving benefits to the special interests in return for campaign funding, voter support, and media attention.
- Allowing the public employee unions to bleed the system dry is unacceptable. Everybody should be covered by Civil Service regulations, and unions abolished.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius