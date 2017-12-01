SHOULD THE GOP ADOPT THE DEMOCRAT PLAYBOOK?

2017 winds down, I thought I would play the progressive socialist democrat re-definition game …

POLITICAL SCIENCE: THE USE OF ANY SCIENTIFIC OR PSEUDO-SCIENTIFIC FINDING THAT CAN BE USED TO JUSTIFY YOUR POLITICAL AGENDA …

POLITICASTER: ANY BIASED BROADCASTER THAT PURPORTS TO BE A JOURNALIST RATHER THAN A CLEARLY-LABELED COMMENTATOR …

DONALD TRUMP: THE NEW BARRACK OBAMA …

THE WORST CHARACTERISTIC OF THE DEMOCRATS IS PROJECTION ...

There is little doubt that one of the most damaging patterns and practices of the progressive socialist Democrats is that of projection. Accusing their opposition, often wrongly and in the absence of any factual evidence, of behavior in which they demonstrably engage. Think of the racists in the Congressional Black Caucus who racialize every issue while labeling others as racists. Look at those in the Obama Administration who have rather openly colluded with the Russians and then try to tar President Trump with the same charges. It wasn't Trump who promised Vladimir Putin cooperation after the election. It wasn't Trump who allowed the sale of 20% of America's uranium production to the Russians. And, it certainly wasn't Trump that single-handedly revitalized the Iranian economy, funded ongoing terrorism, allowed them the wherewithal to purchase or develop additional weapons -- or give them a legal path to the development of nuclear weapons backed by the international community; complete with "secret side agreements" which were hidden from Congress and the American people. When a Demoncrat points his finger at the opposition, let us not forget there are more fingers pointing back at themselves.

BOTTOM LINE …

After one year of Donald Trump, one must admit that things are not so bad as they would have been if former President Obama’s policies had been executed and extended under a Hillary Clinton administration. Especially considering the level of institutional corruption that has been revealed by the progressive socialist democrats themselves as they attempted to smear Donald Trump using specious opposition research which was then legitimized by now-disgraced government agencies such as the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

At the very least, someone needs to be sent to jail if the Steele Dossier was introduced to mislead the FISA court into issuing wiretap authorizations to spy on American citizens – especially if those citizens happened to be political opponents of the party in power. Additionally, given the level of apparent self-serving conflicts of interest within the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, all top officials should be removed immediately, a Special Prosecutor named, and a Grand Jury convened to examine all aspects of the political corruption and abuse of power that occurred within the Obama Administration. Including, but not limited to, the never-ending, no-prosecution cover-ups of serious matters and the selling out of our national interests to foreign sovereign powers for political and personal gain.

Looking forward to a better 2018 and a little less screwing over of the American people.

