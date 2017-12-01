ROBERT DE NIRO AND HIS SHOE LIFTS: IT IS HARD TO TAKE THIS SUPPORTER OF GUN CONTROL SERIOUSLY WHEN HE MAKES MILLIONS FROM PORTRAYING VIOLENT CRIMINALS

It is amazing that many of Hollywood’s most vocal progressive socialist Democrats include a plethora of liberal New Yorkers who make a living portraying odious criminals and other bent individuals. Pretty much why I believe that they have few reservations from endorsing crooked progressive politicians in real life.

Now I know why DeNiro’s head is in the clouds when it isn’t up his a** …

De Niro portrays purported hit-man Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran to Pacino's role of Teamster boss Jimmy Hoffa.



Robert De Niro really doesn’t want Donald Trump to win his bid for the Presidency of the United States. He’s made that clear several times throughout the 2016 election season, and as it happens he did so again tonight during the Hollywood Film Awards. The Oscar-winner was on hand to accept the Hollywood Comedy Award for his work in the upcoming Taylor Hackford-directed dramedy The Comedian, and used his acceptance speech as a last opportunity before the election to stump for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. “We are here to celebrate the movies of Hollywood and nobody throws a party better than Carlos de Abreu and the Hollywood film awards,” De Niro said before pivoting to the election. “But the shadow of politics is hanging over us more than anything else and it’s hard to think of anything else. we have the opportunity to prevent Tuesday from turning into a tragedy. So vote for Hillary Clinton.” <Source>

Yeah, let us all vote for someone who sold out her country for personal gain and knowingly violated the Espionage Act believing that her cronies-in-crime would cover-up any criminal activity and smooth-over any unpleasantries. Like comics, the media gives a pass to hypocrites who make millions with portraying violent and perverted behavior and then go on to demand gun control that would disarm law-abiding citizens and make everyone vulnerable to the scum of the Earth.

We are so screwed.

-- steve