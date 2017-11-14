POLITICIANS LIE AS A MATTER OF FACT

Trump Trauma -- Trump Led American Politics Is Swamped by Epidemic of Unprecedented Lying Trump will soon tell his 2,000th lie as president. Seventy-one percent of Alabama Republicans believe Roy Moore. Americans are drowning in a sea of political lies—and depending on their politics, they don’t notice, don’t care, and if they do care there’s little anyone can do about it. [OCS: The simple truth is that the American public does not have the time to notice the fire hose spewing politics and punditry produced by those who are paid full-time to create such drivel. Hammered by bullpucky, especially in our educational institutions, has produced a legion of infantilized snowflakes who can barely think for themselves as they rush from meme-to-meme constantly submerging any concept of self into the collective lest they miss something and be unable to compete in the world of virtue signaling. When more people know about Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian than the Vice President of the United States (that be Mike Pence), we are in trouble. Deep, deep trouble.] There’s even competition for the worst daily lie. As Time magazine’s recent headline noted, “71 Percent of Alabama Republicans Don’t Believe Claims Against Roy Moore.” Then there’s this headline from a Friday Washington Post commentary, “I study liars. I’ve never seen one like President Trump,” which cites WaPo’s (apparently fruitless) fact-checking department and says Trump is on track to cross the 2,000-lie mark before New Year’s Eve. That’s five a day. “President Trump has made 1,628 false or misleading claims over 298 days,” they said. [OCS: Why is it that the media who owns the racetrack does not appear to score the lies of the progressive socialist Democrats along side those of the rather liberal and progressive GOP? Media bias?] This race to the bottom only gets more dismal from here. Of the 71 percent of Alabama Republicans who don’t believe Moore’s accusers, that poll from CBS News and YouGov found “92 percent of those who said they do not believe the allegations say it is because Democrats are to blame for them, while 88 percent said the media was,” Time said. So blaming political opponents and messengers augments falling for expedient lies. [OCS: The media and the politicians have themselves to blame for the public’s inattention to the plethora of lies, mistruths, misdirection, and manufactured manure.] If you think this is only an Alabama phenomenon, think again. A Quinnipiac University poll after fellow Democratic senators called on Al Franken to resign following sexual harassment allegations against him, “asked Americans whether a lawmaker facing multiple sexual harassment accusations should resign,” WaPo noted. “While just 51 percent of Republicans agreed, a full 77 percent of Democrats agreed.” [OCS: Funny, looking at the progressive socialist Democrats and their lock-step behavior in calling for Franken to resign belies the apparent strategy. These corrupt Democrats get the credit for calling for his resignation. Franken delays his resignation for a number of weeks – beyond the election of Roy Moore. And, should Moore win his race, then these very same Democrats will demand the Moore resign or that Franken be allowed to stay in the Senate. An example of the type of moral equivalency favored by the progressives and used to justify their own brand of bullpucky. As a group, Democrats appear hornier than those in the GOP, but then again, they do not sell “family values” as part of their platform.] So not only is there a tidal wave of lies swamping the nation’s political shores, there’s more political froth dampening any truth-telling, especially if that stands in the way of politically expedient goals. This slimy dynamic is increasingly dominating the political world under Trump, and it stands in stark contrast to other areas of public life where the law—yes, rules passed by the same people who traffic in lies—has made lying a crime. [OCS: Lying is a crime – but it is selectively prosecuted by the party in power to advance their own agenda. The tidal wave of lies dates back to the Clinton presidency and crested during the Obama presidency. Yes, there are lies being told by Trump, but nothing as consequential as those told by former presidents Obama and Clinton, or former Directors of the FBI James Comey and Robert Mueller; not to mention intelligence chiefs Brennan and Clapper, or Attorneys General Holder and Lynch.] Commercial advertising, for example, is not allowed to lie or mislead the public. Anyone testifying in court is not allowed to lie on the witness stand; that’s a crime. Anyone being questioned by law enforcement is also not allowed to lie—they can assert the right to stay silent. That’s a distinction Trump’s team is learning the hard way, after lying while being questioned by Robert Mueller’s federal probe of campaign collusion with Russia. [OCS: This is misdirection. There is no “Truth in Politics” law on the books. No penalty for lying to the American people while campaigning or in office. And as for lying under oath: ask the Clintons about that one. Enough with the Russian collusion meme. There is no crime such as collusion, however, there is one denoted as a conspiracy to commit a crime. And from all available evidence to-date, it appears that Obama and Clinton are guilty of multiplicity of conspiracies to commit crimes as well as the crimes they committed while in office.] <snip> That brings us to the present, and 2016’s election, where the most influential mainstream media—starting with the New York Times, according to an exhaustive investigation by the Columbia Journalism Review—trafficked far more in political gossip and horserace coverage than substantive policy analysis and truth-telling. Their headline give you the gist, “Don’t blame the election on fake news. Blame the media.” So where are we slightly less than 11 months after Trump took office? The liar-in-chief is poised to cross the 2,000-lie threshold by New Year’s Eve. There will be no believable resolutions there. Nearly three-fourths of Alabama Republicans don’t believe women accusing Roy Moore of sexual harassment and assault—and may elect him to the Senate next week. [OCS: If one wanted to count the lies of Obama and Clinton, they would easily surpass the Trump count – even if one took into account similar time scales.] Meanwhile, mainstream media, including the most popular social media platforms—led by Facebook and Google (which includes Instagram and YouTube)—have launched an anti-fake news crusade. They are fine-tuning their algorithms to grade media content, using brain-imitating artificial intelligence to grade content and act as the censor that the government isn’t allowed to be. Three weeks ago, Facebook added a “trust indicator” feature to its newsfeed, “to give people additional context on the articles they see.” [OCS: This is pure bullpucky. The social media platforms deny that they are publishers and have a responsibility to police submitted content to avoid legal liability for libel, slander, violation of Truth-in Advertising allegations. Due to the amount of content and the inability of people and machines to discern the truth – this is a fools errand – and a device to suppress conservative viewpoints over more progressive ones.] But, of course, Facebook is a giant capitalist corporation in a capitalist society. So its partnership with the biggest mainstream media organizations, leading advertising groups and Silicon Valley platforms, is an emerging and self-reinforcing bubble where all of the participants have more concealed motives. Silicon Valley wants to ward off government regulation, after its social platforms were open invitations for 2016’s most propagandistic messaging. The mainstream media wants to reassert its dominance in an era where online competition has grown and questions its authority. Advertisers want to keep selling ads. [Like Hillary Clinton and the the Black Caucus in Congress are personal capitalists while advancing an un-American agenda of socialism and communism? Like any other major organizations, the social media platforms are all about advancing their own agenda, avoiding competition, and staying off the government’s radar lest their business be unduly impacted. This makes them prone to becoming an agent of the politicians and government to curry favor and avoid political punishment. Not exactly free agents in the world of politics.] Meanwhile, political lies and liars in high office are proliferating. The best anyone can do is try to pay attention, look to a range of sources outside official channels—including the newest Silicon Valley content police—and decide for themselves what’s real and what isn’t. And nobody should expect the lying to stop or liars to go away. ‘' [OCS: This is not the answer. The vast majority of the silicon valley poohbahs are progressive socialist Democrats and the largest content creators, aggregators, and gateways have been caught shading content, suppressing or re-ranking access searchers or simply altering content to fit the fashionable ideas of the day. How honest can the silicon valley content police be when they are lying about who they are, what they do, how viable is their company, and most often, how profitable they are.] “Most of us use the internet acronym LOL to mean ‘laugh out loud,’” James Cusick, the political correspondent for the UK-based Independent and The Independent on Sunday wrote in 2015. “But in U.S. political circles, where campaign strategists are supposed to have superpowers, it stands for ‘lie or lose’—the public doesn’t like the truth, and those who flirt with telling it don’t stand a chance.” [OCS: It is not so much an issue of the public not liking the truth, as it is that those who convey the truth continue to infantilize the public and believe that telling the truth may not advance their agenda and reveal flaws that can result in the loss of political power, access, and profits. It is a fact that whatever rises about the ambient noise level and captures the attention of an audience is good for business. Hence, the bizarre, the controversial, and wild headlines that are not supported by the content abound. While lying by politicians is endemic, the mainstream and alternative media is not far behind as they profit from those very lies.] Sometimes it takes an outsider, a foreign observer like Cusick, to see American politics for what it is—the last thing those who practice its dark arts will admit. “There is no such thing as an outright political lie,” he wrote. “Instead there’s distortion, exaggeration, misrepresentation, deception, half-truth and overstatement. The assumption is that the risk is worth it. Hubris and narcissism mean the consequences of a politician getting caught are outweighed – they think – by the benefits of telling voters what they want to hear. They know we seek support for our preconceived notions, and avoid information that challenges established views.” [OCS: You will notice that “misdirection” is not on the list. Simply showing a new bright shiny object to misdirect attention from the unacceptable to some other more benign or bizarre issue. An example of which can be easily found in the Democrat Party or Obama Administration as they to misdirect attention from their many scandals, some of which include criminal wrongdoing with prison sentences, to the unconventional behavior of Donald Trump. How clever these politicians and their paid political pundits must be to actually recognize human behaviors and to manipulate those behaviors using the principles of behavioral economics. Playing upon the faults and biases of the American public to advance their own agenda instead of advancing the inalienable constitutional rights of freedom, self-defense, private property ownership, the rights to the fruits of one’s labor, and the minimal intrusion of government into private lives.] That was before Trump launched his presidential campaign and Americans even heard of fake news. And what does he say about media efforts to filter and censor content? [OCS: Fake News is little more than the latest euphemism for media manipulation which, as everyone can plainly see, has existed for a long time – from protecting Bill Clinton, to excoriating former President Ronald Reagan and the Bushes, protecting the likes of Barack Obama, John Kerry, and Hillary Clinton, and now attacking Donald Trump. Featuring anonymous sources and outright lies – you cannot believe anyone without fact checking for yourself. And, that is the rub, most people do not have the time or inclination to expend the time and effort as they cope with the issues of daily living.] “The primary role of the Fourth Estate, the media, is to act as a lie detector, and that—more than courts—acts as a deterrent to politicians,” Cusick wrote. “Do papers behave? Not always. Russia had a century of Pravda—that means ‘truth’ in English.” [OCS: This assumes facts not in evidence; that the mainstream media is not corrupt, biased, and has the willingness to tell the truth. Not likely when the media’s corporate owners embark on a political position to curry political favor, access, and when their other divisions may exist on the goodwill of a political party or individual politicians for government contracts, grants, subsidies, permissions, and preferential tax treatments, administrative rulings to maintain their competitive position, or to suppress unfavorable consequences of their misbehavior.] Steven Rosenfeld covers national political issues for AlterNet, including America's democracy and voting rights. He is the author of several books on elections and the co-author of Who Controls Our Schools: How Billionaire-Sponsored Privatization Is Destroying Democracy and the Charter School Industry (AlterNet eBook, 2016). [OCS: The author is a progressive socialist democrat. Maybe his next book will be about Bizarre Billionaires and their Divine Right to Govern?] <Source: Trump Led American Politics Is Swamped by Epidemic of Unprecedented Lying | Alternet>