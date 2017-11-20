ONE CITIZEN SPEAKING: SELECTING TIME PERSON OF THE YEAR

According to Time’s criteria, the person or thing to be selected must have made a significant impact on the world -- for either good or bad.

So here are my choices…

Without a doubt, first place should go to Kim Jong-Un whose nuclear ambitions and missile technology have allowed this historical world blackmailer to threaten the world.

Hillary and Bill Clinton were complicit in selling out the United States to foreign sovereign powers and destroying countries in the process.

Jeff Bezos has sold convenience to the world and in the process became the world’s wealthiest entrepreneur.

The fourth runner-up is Harvey Weinstein, the man that provided the tipping point to destroy Hollywood and Media celebrities.

Bottom line …

It has been a hell of a year.

For those who suggest that President Donald Trump should be the story, let me remind you that almost all of his actions were accomplished using Obama’s pen and phone approach. Executive orders that can be countermanded by the next President of the United States.

For those who suggest that Vladimir Putin should be the story, let me remind you that his influence on the American election appears to be minimal – with most of the damage being done by Hillary Clinton and the corrupt DNC.

Some suggested that James Comey and Robert Mueller should share a cover with the word “justice” superimposed. However, one could make a case for incompetence and political corruption for both me.

So as they say, watch and wait.

We are so screwed.

-- steve