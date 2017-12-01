My Photo
ONE CITIZEN SPEAKING: HAPPY HOLIDAYS 2017

Wishing you and yours a safe and fulfilling holiday season … 

lights03To my readers:

I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you and your loved ones the very best for the coming Holiday Season.

Let us, for a moment, forget the political and financial catastrophes which has befallen our nation and concentrate on family and friends.

Do not forget our troops who are serving abroad, putting their lives on the line to maintain your freedom and your right to protest.

And let us never forget that it is America that insures our God-given freedom and liberty and makes us an exceptional nation.

May you and yours have a very Merry Christmas ... and may Peace and safety be with you.

It is up to you how you will complete the final days of this year.

All my best,

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

