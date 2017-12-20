NET NEUTRALITY: THE GATEKEEPERS HAVE BOUGHT THE ADMINISTRATION AND INCREASED THE TOLL FEE

It is a clear and present danger for all internet users to allow the Federal Communications Commission to regulate the internet as they do with broadcast entities. With regulation comes taxation, content suppression, and worst of all, large sums of money being paid to lawyers that add nothing to the process of delivering content other than costs, complexity, and chaos.

The concept of net neutrality is easy to understand. There is absolutely no difference between a packet of data containing text, audio, video, or other data – and all packets should be delivered from their source to the recipient in a neutral and unbiased fashion. That is, there can be no payments for prioritizing the delivery of some content over other content nor can a service provider prioritize the handling of their content over any other content.

Without net neutrality, internet service providers are granted a “right” to engage in deep packet mining – perhaps included encrypted communications – to determine what type of content is being transmitted and received in order to impose any carriage fees or tariffs or to prioritize the delivery of the content.

To allow content providers to pay for prioritization – a fee which will be passed on to users -- is simply a tax on an internet where the user already pays for their own equipment, internet access through an internet service provider, and specialized content if desired.

So I am very concerned and upset when the Trump Administration encourages the FCC to abolish the previous net neutrality rules. To allow content providers such as the Disney Company, the very people who subverted our copyright laws (public domain) and privacy (digital recording with mandated identifiers) with their lobbying, to control the delivery of content should be abhorrent to the internet community and the broad spectrum of internet users.

Content interchange companies like Google and Facebook are clearly the losers while the large communications companies like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon are salivating over the opportunity to defray legacy copper and cable systems at the expense of their already priced-gouged ratepayers. There is a reason that these big companies revel in the confusing complexity of the tariff system with their bundles, promotions, and discounts – they hope that their customers do not notice that they are providing a commodity (communications) at premium pricing. This is not where like-minded individuals or I want to see the internet go.

Of course, the FCC – on behalf of their corporate sponsors rife with campaign cash in a difficult and contentious congressional election cycle – claims that the existing Obama-era rules stifled competition and innovation. Bullpucky! Most cable carriers that provide wired internet access are monopolies – sold as franchises by your local communities. Innovation abounds. As for competition, one need only look at the telephone tariff system to see where this pig with lipstick is heading.

We know that the politicians benefit from the campaign cash, but few consider that the government (local, state, and federal) benefits from increased tax revenue on rising prices – and best of all, can pass along hidden fees and taxes without it impacting the sticker shock from being totaled and imposed on your IRS return.

Bottom line …

President Trump is a relatively ignorant president; someone who gets their information, not from books and not from the study of history; but from the daily newscasts which are heavily biased by their corporate overlords. Trump, with the exception of Twitter, is not an internet user. He is a man of the fax era. He is all about competitive advantage, monopolistic pricing, and cronyism. Even worse – progressive New York-style cronyism.

But, there is hope. Consumer groups plan to challenge this action in court.

In the final analysis, one might conclude that of all of the things in America that work well – not perfectly – the internet is a shining example. With standards being discussed and implemented by the IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force) and the domains being administered by ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers). There are special working groups comprised of experts. And it is all voluntary and affordable. Letting the government assert control over the internet is tantamount to surrendering another one of our freedoms to the dark beast that is not satisfied.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

For a nice article on network neutrality, you may wish to read a piece produced by a British news organization – where the news is often more accurately reported than our biased American media; FCC regulators overturn controversial net neutrality rules | Daily Mail Online