LOOKING FORWARD TO 2018

With the passage of the Trump tax cut, we have learned that politicians who are unlikeable can still be persuaded by public opinion to do the right thing …
“I do not believe that the solution to our problem is simply to elect the right people.
~ Milton Friedman (Economist and Nobel Laureate)
The problem is getting the truth from the mainstream media that is invested in a single political party and a single policy agenda that is clearly un-American and a clear and present danger to the survival of Americans. Unless the media is reformed, it is little more than a tool to push the propaganda of the progressive socialist democrats.
We are so screwed … but there is hope.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius