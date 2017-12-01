JODIE FOSTER BLAMES PRETTY MUCH EVERY MAN OVER 30 AS CULPABLE FOR SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CASES

Excuse me…
Jodie Foster: ‘Pretty much every man over 30’ culpable for sexual misconduct cases
Actress Jodie Foster says she knows who is to blame for a slew of sexual assault scandals in Hollywood since the fall of producer Harvey Weinstein: “Pretty much every man over 30.”
The Hollywood star who made Clarice Starling famous in 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs” told USA Today this week that almost every man above the age of 30 bears culpability for sexual misconduct in the world.
“It’s every industry,” the actress said Wednesday. “It’s not just one socioeconomic bracket or one complexion. Pretty much every man over 30 has to really look and start thinking about their part. And I guarantee, lots of it is unconscious. When you’ve been in a privileged position where you haven’t had to look at your part, you didn’t 100 percent understand you were in a bubble. It’s an interesting time for men.
Exceptions to Ms. Foster’s rule include her children.
“I have two sons (ages 16 and 19), and I know their perspective,” the 55-year-old told the newspaper. “They go to a great school that has put them through the wringer about what consent is, what is humanism, what’s integrity. I just wish my generation had the benefit of that, and that everybody had the benefit of that.”
The entertainer’s message echoes that of documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who recently confessed on social media to years of sexual misconduct.
“We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault,” Mr. Spurlock of “Super Size Me” fame said Dec. 13. “I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can. The only individual I have control over is me. So starting today, I’m going to be more honest with you and myself.”
Ms. Foster concluded by saying she looks forward to seeing the cultural arrival of a “new millennial woman that knows that she can say no.”
"I think what most women want is just for it to stop," she said. "They don't really want to have a lawsuit, they don't want to have to go on CBS 'This Morning' 400 times. They'd actually just like it to stop, and that'll be the good part."
One would think that the author might have engaged in a little intellectual honesty by noting that Jodie Foster’s viewpoint might be somewhat skewed given her elite progressive status – or perhaps noted that she is a life-long hard-core lesbian whose view of men, in general, may be suspect.
Progressive Hypocrisy Alert: Wasn’t Jodie Foster the actress (forgive me: actor in progressive-speak) that staunchly defended the anti-Semitic and wife-abuser Mel Gibson when the evidence of his abuse of women was recorded and crystal clear?
Jodie Foster has rushed to the defense of troubled actor Mel Gibson, calling her friend and co-star 'loving and sensitive'. Despite the actor's highly publicized personal troubles and run-ins with the law in recent months, Foster says she is not turning her back on the Braveheart star. The 48-year-old actress recent starred with and directed Gibson, 55, in new $21million movie The Beaver <Source>
Keep it up Jodie, and you just might find yourself in the ranks of the angry progressive sisterhood spearheaded by Rosie O’Donnell.
And, why are all the progressive socialist Democrats confusing and conflating normal and customary dating rituals – based on men pursuing women – as if every stupid remark was tantamount to physical rape? If you want to see how wacky Hollywood might be – just consider they named Anita Hill, the disgruntled spurned angry accuser of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to head a commission to help resolve Harassment in Hollywood’s New York Times
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius