JODIE FOSTER BLAMES PRETTY MUCH EVERY MAN OVER 30 AS CULPABLE FOR SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CASES

Jodie Foster: ‘Pretty much every man over 30’ culpable for sexual misconduct cases Actress Jodie Foster says she knows who is to blame for a slew of sexual assault scandals in Hollywood since the fall of producer Harvey Weinstein: “Pretty much every man over 30.” The Hollywood star who made Clarice Starling famous in 1991’s “The Silence of the Lambs” told USA Today this week that almost every man above the age of 30 bears culpability for sexual misconduct in the world. “It’s every industry,” the actress said Wednesday. “It’s not just one socioeconomic bracket or one complexion. Pretty much every man over 30 has to really look and start thinking about their part. And I guarantee, lots of it is unconscious. When you’ve been in a privileged position where you haven’t had to look at your part, you didn’t 100 percent understand you were in a bubble. It’s an interesting time for men. [OCS: It is a dangerous time for men. A time when vindictive women can simply make an unproven allegation over activities decades old and obtain the type of credibility that usually comes from courts of competent jurisdiction. A time when the progressive social democrats that engage in virtual signaling along with a corrupt and progressive media are willing to destroy a man’s entire career based on little more than allegations – backed with the “recollections” of contemporaneous friends. A time when progressive-dominated schools are attempting to turn little boys into well-behaved girls – or medicating them into zombies that may turn into mass murderers when they go off their psychotropic medications.] Exceptions to Ms. Foster’s rule include her children. “I have two sons (ages 16 and 19), and I know their perspective,” the 55-year-old told the newspaper. “They go to a great school that has put them through the wringer about what consent is, what is humanism, what’s integrity. I just wish my generation had the benefit of that, and that everybody had the benefit of that.” [OCS: Of course, what would you expect from the mother of two boys growing up with two mommies and a house with a gay man (the late Randy Stone) as a role model? Who attend an expensive, elite school that is based on progressive values? And a mother who will allegedly wait until her children are 21 before she tells them who their biological father might be.] The entertainer’s message echoes that of documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who recently confessed on social media to years of sexual misconduct. [OCS: Since when did Hollywood’s progressive pampered, privileged elite represent reality when they live in isolated bubbles – often above the consequences of the laws and mores that govern us mere mortals? Especially those who got caught and are now on their rehab-redemption tour of reputation – and income – rehabilitation?] “We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault,” Mr. Spurlock of “Super Size Me” fame said Dec. 13. “I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can. The only individual I have control over is me. So starting today, I’m going to be more honest with you and myself.” Ms. Foster concluded by saying she looks forward to seeing the cultural arrival of a “new millennial woman that knows that she can say no.” [OCS: Women have always had the ability to say “no.” And, it is not unknown for women to make false allegations the day after rather than admit that they chose the wrong chalice? In some cases, putting forth false testimony against innocents for money or media attention.] “I think what most women want is just for it to stop,” she said. “They don’t really want to have a lawsuit, they don’t want to have to go on CBS ‘This Morning’ 400 times. They’d actually just like it to stop, and that’ll be the good part.” <Source>