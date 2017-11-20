JARED KUSHNER: THE JOKE JEW WHO SPEAKS ABOUT AN ISRAELI PEACE ...

President Donald Trump promised America that he would engage the “top people” in helping to resolve our nation's ills, both foreign and domestic. From what I have seen, he has given us second- and third-string players whose selection depends on their personal connection and loyalty to one Donald J. Trump – not to the United States Constitution nor the President of the United States. The “top people” who appear to fear Trump’s acid tongue and capricious nature. The “top people” who appear focused on a short-term public relations win for Donald J. Trump to the exclusion of everything else. And sadly, as we have seen, loyalty is a one-way street in Trumpland; where Trump will openly disparage his people if they say anything negative about one Donald J. Trump or do something that raises a stir in the media.

So who is this Jared Kushner whose primary qualifications for Middle Eastern diplomacy is that he is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka and happens to be an orthodox Jew? And, to think that Kushner can effectively deal with the Palestinians is a joke.

The reality …

So here comes Jared Kushner to suggest that a non-affiliated state has prioritized resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict …

Saudi Arabia who covertly may have financed the 9/11 attack on America and whose facilities and people in Southern California and elsewhere were associated with the terrorists. Saudi Arabia whose first priority is preserving the power of the Kingdom in the face of a massive loss of oil revenue. Saudi Arabia who may have supported socialists and communists in the United States in order to stop “fracking,” the oil-production process that helped to make America less dependent on foreign energy. And, what’s up with Trump’s appointment of Rex Tillerson, the former Chairman, and CEO of energy company Exxon which profited massively from higher energy prices and the manipulation of Middle East oil, as the Secretary of State?

Jared Kushner at Saban Forum: Israel Needs Peace With Palestinians Before It Can Form Alliance With Arab States

Jared Kushner tells Saban Forum that Saudi Arabia has prioritized resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adds that Trump hasn't reached decision about Jerusalem's status.

[OCS: One would think that Saudi Arabia, currently undergoing a palace coup, would be capable of speaking for themselves in clear and unambiguous language. But, then again, just like leaders everywhere in the region, the apparently hate and fear the “Palestinians” for this discord, terrorism, and revolutionary threat they pose to existing rulers and governments. These people were kicked out of the Transjordan region. These people were kicked out of Egypt. These people were complicit in destruction of Lebanon. These people produce nothing of value and their sole business model is terrorism. The issue of using Jerusalem’s status as a bargaining chip is despicable.]

"The president has a very long career of accomplishing things that a lot of people think are impossible," Kushner said. "The most recent example of that is the election. When we started the process of looking at how to create the peace deal, the first thing a lot of people told us was that it wasn't the right time, that we're wasting our time."

[OCS: In spite of his public pronouncements, Trump was the recipient of a deeply divided America where one needed to capture a plurality, not a majority. Trump is a president of circumstance and not the brilliant planning and execution he claims credit for. The truth is that he almost lost to a corrupt liar who was deeply unpopular. If not for her arrogance and the believe of her staff in polls and models, she would have been our next president. Truth be told, Trump has a long history of dodgy people, suspicious dealings and corrupt deals.]

Kushner added that "I think that if we're going to try and create more stability in the region as a whole, this issue has to be solved."

[OCS: One of those self-serving statements that fails to acknowledge that the problem between the Jews and others is centuries old – and that the present conflict dates back to the interference of Britain in creating a Middle East solution with little more than Jew-haters, a map, and input from British Petroleum. The fact that the so-called “Palestinians” refused to accept a two-state solution and their own land when Israel was founded speaks to their militancy and hope that Israel would be destroyed by the surrounding Arab states in its first war. The issue that needs to be solved FIRST is the recognition of Israel’s right to exist in the region.]

Kushner addressed criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the conflict, saying that "it's not a conventional team, but it's a perfectly qualified team. When we were thinking how to put a team together, the president and I focused on who are the most qualified people."

[OCS: By not conventional, you mean people without traditional credentials, knowledge, and experience – you are one-hundred percent correct.]

"There's no better real estate lawyer than Jason Greenblatt, and there are a lot of real estate issues related to this. We have Dina Powell, who has been very instrumental in helping us develop a regional economic plan for what could happen after a peace agreement. We're focused on what happens after an agreement – how do you create a better environment down the road," Kushner said.

[OCS: Right! Explain to me how the executive vice president and chief legal officer to Donald Trump and The Trump Organization is uniquely qualified to pursue a diplomatic solution on behalf of the United States? And, Egypt-born Dina Habib Powell, a former partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs, is qualified how? To develop an economy for the “Palestinians” where no currently exists? Perhaps he should have a scrap-metal executive to help turn those rockets into plowshares?]

"We have an open and honest dialogue with both sides, our conversations have opened up a lot. I think there are a lot of instances of great trust between Israelis and Palestinians, but not along the leadership. I've seen a lot of cases of Israelis and Palestinians working together and having great relationships," he added.

[OCS: There does not appear to be a single honest broker to carry on a honest dialogue with both sides. Trust – to have trust, you must have credibility and stability; none of which exists in the Middle East.]

"Both sides really trust the president, and that's very important. The fact that both sides trust him has been very important. As this process has gone through, our team has tried very hard to do a lot of listening – not just with Israelis, with Palestinians. [It] understands what their views and red lines are. We've done the same with different countries in the region. We're trying to find a solution that comes from the region, not to impose."

[OCS: Trump is a loose cannon, unpredictable and childish at times. A man who cannot be trusted to keep his word as he has proven to the world he continually renegotiates deals – sometimes in bankruptcy court.]

As Kushner told Saban, "We've been very focused on the deal, spending seven to eight months, and you see a lot of reasons why this has failed – there are a lot of distractions that come up. But I tell my guys – we're not chasing rabbits. A lot of the issues that come up on a daily basis are because of not having a final-status agreement. We try to stay focused on solving the bigger issues."

[OCS: Of course it is a failure: there is no basis for a discussion without mutual respect and an agreement that both parties have a right to exist in the region. His Guys? These are Trump’s guys and incapable of any independent thought without the input of Donald J. Trump.]

Discussing reports that Trump will announce plans to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Kushner said “the president will make his decision; he's still looking at a lot of different facts. He'll make sure he does that at the right time.”

[OCS: Just another bargaining gambit or is Trump really afraid of taking a decisive step when Israel does not even exist on Arab maps?]

Read more:<Source>