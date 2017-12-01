IT APPEARS THAT FEW IN THE GOVERNMENT GIVE ANY SUBSTANTIAL THOUGHT TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL DAMAGE DONE BY OBAMA, CLINTON, AND THE PROGRESSIVES

While Donald Trump continues to deride “Crooked Hillary” and “Leaker Comey,” the chances are is that he and his administration will turn a blind eye to redressing constitutional and corruption issues if they are not narrowly crafted and specifically designed to clear his name, protect his family, and promote his agenda. Considering the past year, nothing and nobody else appears to be important; lest of all anyone who publicly disagrees with him.

This viewpoint is somewhat affirmed by my best friend who believes that we are unlikely to see any Trump action to provide substantive answers to the alleged Clinton-DNC-DOJ-FBI-IRS collusion as there is no upside for the GOP and only a potential downside in alienating a large group of opposing voters who will be voting in the 2018 congressional and 2020 presidential elections. While my buddy proclaims himself to be a conservative, I am more inclined to believe he is a pragmatist and does not worry about that which he cannot control or that which does not immediately affect him.

If this is true, the constitutional conservatives are all tilting at windmills and shouting into an echo chamber which does not resonate with mainstream America, the media, or even those independents outside of our own circle of like-minded individuals. Our time would be better served to feather our own nests, grabbing everything in sight, and leaving future problems to the individuals of the next generation who will be forced to confront a world made far more dangerous by the collusion, corruption, and cronyism that appears to be the guiding principle of both major political parties. With the exception of commentators like Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Sean Hannity, and others who make millions espousing their conservative values in the media, it appears that there is little upside for the conservatives given the present state of the nation.

