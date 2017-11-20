IS THE DOJ/FBI CROOKED OR INCOMPETENT?

President Trump tweeted …

With the FBI Agent’s union responding and apparently defending the agency’s rank-and-file …

President Trump appears to be correct in this matter …

There is little doubt in my mind that the FBI used to be the premier law enforcement agency in the nation and the great majority of agents and support staff are honest, hard-working individuals. Of course, there were interagency battles with other intelligence and enforcement agencies, with Congress for funding, and within the agency for praise and promotion.

But never, since the days of the corrupt J. Edgar Hoover has the agency’s leadership been challenged by the factual statements of its politically-appointed leadership.

(1) You have former Director Robert Mueller failing to notify Congress and others of serious allegations against the Russian government and operatives involving the sale of American uranium production. And now investigating a non-crime of collusion -- another phony botched effort like the Scooter Libby prosecution over subject matter that was already well-known to the special counsel in the opening days of the investigation?

(2) You have former Director James Comey making a case for prosecuting Hillary Clinton for clear violations of the law, and then interfering with the duties of the Department of Justice and declaring her innocent. Writing memos of exoneration before any interview. Bending the laws regarding the handling of evidence. And, leaking sensitive information through a third-party to the New York Times.

(3) You have Deputy Director Andrew McCabe not recusing himself when his wife was the recipient of hundreds of thousands of dollars in political donations from a known Clinton associate who was alleged to be the Clinton’s “bag man.”

(4) What about all of the “never-ending investigations” of former President Obama’s various scandals.

(5) And, there is every reason to believe that the FBI’s failure to provide requested documents to legitimate Congressional oversight committees indicates a pattern and practice of stonewalling investigations and may be a further indication of obstruction of justice at the agency’s highest levels.

Bottom line …

Through published reports, we have learned that a high-ranking counterintelligence director who was investigated for anti-Trump/pro-Hillary messages by the FBI Inspector General was in charge of the Hillary Clinton investigation and part of Robert Mueller's investigative team until relieved of duty and transferred to the FBI's Human Resources group. We also learned that this individual was complicit in changing "gross negligence" in Comey's draft exoneration announcement at allowed Hillary Clinton to side-step criminal charges for her actions.

Even worse, we now find that this individual did not interview Hillary Clinton under oath or make any recording or notes of the interview so she could never be charged with lying to the FBI -- as Mueller is attempting to do with others caught in the staged Russiagate investigation. The fact that no collusion has been revealed and all of the charges are ancillary to the investigation gives rise to the theory that Mueller is trying to create a backdrop for the impeachment of the President should the progressive socialist Democrats win a majority in the House of Representatives.

So before we proceed against President Trump and/or members of his Administration, perhaps we should investigate the leadership of the DOJ and the FBI under former President Obama and determine with a degree of specificity the machinations of the DOJ, FBI. IRS, and the Obamacons and Clintonistas who subverted the Constitution of the United States and allegedly engaged in criminal wrongdoing. This is straight out of the Clinton playbook during Bill Clinton’s Presidency.

Let us not forget that the Obama Administration was engaged in spying on American citizens and, even worse, members of the opposition party during an election.

Let us not forget that the dossier used to justify the investigation was a Clinton/DNC-funded work product.

And, let us not forget that there is an active fifth column in the United States trying to weaken and destroy America from within. Mostly comprised of progressive socialist Democrats.

We are so screwed.

-- steve