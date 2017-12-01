IS MUELLER'S TEAM PREPARING TO INTERFERE WITH THE 2018 ELECTION?

Whether the Special Prosecutor legally or illegally obtained thousands of Trump transition team emails is immaterial at this point in time. What is worrisome is the demonstrated anti-Trump bias and obvious conflict of interest in the Special Prosecutor’s Office, which appears prone to “leaking” privileged materials to the media, cannot be trusted with confidential, privileged, or classified materials.

One may ask if the progressive socialist democrats and their surrogates will be given access to this treasure trove of information as the basis for opposition research or embarrassing revelations about other running for Congress?

Scoop: Mueller obtains "tens of thousands” of Trump transition emails Why it matters: The transition emails are said to include sensitive exchanges on matters that include potential appointments, gossip about the views of particular senators involved in the confirmation process, speculation about vulnerabilities of Trump nominees, strategizing about press statements, and policy planning on everything from war to taxes. [OCS: When has government malfeasance and corruption ever resulted in an opposition’s staunch supporters being granted access to the very essence of the personnel and policy matters of the opposition? The idea that the progressive socialist democrats can use this material to impeach (figuratively and literally) opposition opponents, embarrass them, or even engage in political blackmail makes these events a clear and present danger to the 2018 election.] Taking fight public: Charging "unlawful conduct," Kory Langhofer, counsel for the transition team, wrote in a letter to congressional committees Saturday that "career staff at the General Services Administration ... have unlawfully produced [transition team] private materials, including privileged communications, to the Special Counsel's Office." The seven-page later, obtained by Axios, says: "We understand that the Special Counsel's Office has subsequently made extensive use of the materials it obtained from the GSA, including materials that are susceptible to privilege claims."

The letter says this was a violation of Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure.

"Additionally, certain portions of the [transition] materials the Special Counsel's Office obtained from the GSA, including materials that are susceptible to privilege claims, have been leaked to the press by unknown persons ." The Special Counsel's office said: "We will decline to comment." [OCS: But they do not decline to leak!] The twist: The sources say that transition officials assumed that Mueller would come calling, and had sifted through the emails and separated the ones they considered privileged. But the sources said that was for naught, since Mueller has the complete cache from the dozen accounts. [OCS: Contrast this with the Hillary Clinton email server affair where she and her attorneys decided what to turn over and there was no demand for the entire treasure trove of communications from all devices, systems, and contractors. Where a member of the e-mail affair was protected by an attorney now working for the Special Prosecutor.] <Source>

Bottom line …

The way I read the tea leaves is simple. It appears that Hillary Clinton’s campaign conspired with the DNC to use hidden campaign funds laundered through a law firm to engage an opposition research company to create and disseminate false, misleading, and incriminating “evidence” against the Trump campaign. And, in a process involving FBI personnel, attempted to legitimize the opposition research work-product. In this process, it appears that the false information may have been used to “wiretap” members of the Trump transition team to capitalize on the Obama Administration illegal spying on Americans work-product. Thus knowing in advance what certain transition team members told foreign sources, inviting these people in to “chat” about their conversations. Thus, a man without an attorney present during questioning – and it was more questioning than chatting – was entrapped and prosecuted for ”lying to the FBI.” It also appears that the top-level of the FBI conspired against a Presidential nominee – and now a sitting President – to use their official powers to stage a silent, bloodless coup. When a non-productive non-criminal counter-intelligence probe became a criminal obstruction of justice probe was the tipping point. Whether or not any evidence surfaces, the report will most likely be turned over to Congress where some progressive socialist Democrat is sure to introduce impeachment proceedings – made more dangerous by a possible Democrat win in the House of Representatives based on the exposure of materials in this latest information grab.

The entire top-level of the DOJ and FBI needs to be investigated and prosecuted for obstruction of justice regarding the many Obama and Clinton scandals and a criminal conspiracy to overthrow an elected official.

We are so screwed.

-- steve