FREAK SHOW: THE PROGRESSIVE POLITICIZATION OF SEX TO CREATE EVEN LARGER CLASSES OF VICTIMS

Question: How do you feel today?

Answer: Select One: MLGBTTQQIAAP mainstream, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, ally, pansexual)

Of course, the commonality is that individuals may exhibit behaviors that may be something “other” than the historical mainstream values expressed in religion, community, and individual tribe. The other commonality is that individuals are overwhelmingly progressive socialist democrats inculcated with the idea that they are victims and require a political solution to redress any societal grievances.

Don’t get me wrong, this is America, and you should have the unalienable right to practice any individual behavior which does not impact on your neighbor in a coercive manner. The very essence of tolerance.

However, groups on the right and the left demand some form of political fealty to matters that are not political and should not be politicized. What you do with your body should be of no political concern. Who you marry should be of no political concern. The only exceptions being the societal protection of the gene pool by preventing or minimizing genetic defects and the consent laws regarding the age of majority to protect those who are incapable of rational decision-making.

Why do so many people get it wrong when it is so simple?

Your biological sex is determined at the moment of conception and is a function of genetic markers in your DNA. At last count, there were approximately 6,500 genetic differences between men and women and which influence everything from physical structures, hormones, and other ancestral and adaptive responses. To the extent that there are anomalies, deviations, and mutations, these should be treated as you would any medical condition if (and only if) them are life-threatening. The fact is that you cannot simply change one biological sex into another with drugs or surgical procedures. One might consider that biological sex is the hard-wired system that governs your bodily functions.

Gender identity is a cognitive function, based on psychology and how one thinks and feels, and not biologically hard-wired. If it were hard-wired, twins with the same DNA would not express different gender identity preferences. And, as with any cognitive process, your thinking pattern can be conditioned and taught. You can be indoctrinated into believing almost anything. But, the fact remains, standing in a garage does not make you a car – no matter what you have learned.

Like everything else associated with today’s radical politics, it is all a matter of indoctrination. Like telling little boys that they are little girls trapped in a boy’s body because of some toy they choose to play with. Allowing children to self-select a gender identity and then reinforce their selection by conforming adult behavior is, in my view, criminal. And, it is all about politics and building a cadre of individuals who believe they are disadvantaged victims who need progressive political interventions to live a “normal” life. Albeit one they have self-selected.

Bottom line …

It is time to stop empowering labels to stifle opinions and dissent. ‘Phobes, racists, haters, deniers, etc. are only labels that detract from any rational conversation without bringing clarity and understanding to the debate. As a matter of instinctual threat analysis and survival, nature has programmed individuals to more easily accept people who are like us and a distrust for people who are different. Accepting everyone equally without regard to potential risk is not only foolhardy but can be an existential threat. Let common sense prevail over the politicization of race, sex, gender, etc.

Snowflakes are fragile … but have no color, sex, or other politically-exploitable characteristics unless you are a progressive. So how long do you think it will be before someone shouts “white supremacy” or privilege?

It is time to get the political parties and government out of the sex-for-political-power business. And, it is time to eliminate sex, victimhood, and political activism from the classroom. Returning to teaching the basics along with civics, history (good or bad), and skills that produce functioning adults with the ability to think for themselves without political overtones. It is time to abolish political correctness, multiculturalism, moral equivalency, and the type of games that made us resilient to disease (like playing in the dirt) and immune to life’s slings and arrows.

Today’s children are being fed lies like people will always share, and you need to contribute your fair share which is designed to produce political activists not resilient individuals capable of coping with life without chemicals and safe-spaces.

We are so screwed.

