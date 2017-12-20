EMINEM: THE CREATIVELY DEAD ATTEMPTS RESURRECTION THROUGH POLITICS

There comes a time when virtue-signaling, political correctness and an aging performer searching for relevance transcends the gushing media and whose “art” is a clear and present example of mindless garbage …

Eminem Rips Donald Trump in ''The Storm" Freestyle (Lyrics Video) (At 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards)

I wonder if this so-called “woke” (another progressive perversion of common language) performer really understands reality?

For eight years, former President Obama did absolutely nothing while North Korea continued their nuclear and InterContinental Ballistic Missile research to the point of perfecting both to allow the capability of a nuclear strike in the region and possibly the continental United States.

It was former President Obama that single-handedly resurrected Iran’s economy, provided BILLIONS in cash to allow them to continue exporting worldwide terrorism, and gave them a path to nuclear weapons.

It was former President Obama and those under his supervision that sold out America and allowed Russian interests to control 20% of America’s strategic uranium production.

It was former President Obama that weakened our military capabilities and deterrence.

It was former President Obama who subverted American institutions (DOJ, FBI, IRS, EPA) and encouraged domestic spying on citizens and policies.

And, it is former President Obama who continues to act as the head of the “resistance” as if he were some third-world agitator bent on revolution.

According to this simple-minded douchebag, is this why we should give him props? Or reasons to understand that Obama was the Manchurian Candidate acting on behalf of a un-American sovereign power?

Bottom line …

I wonder what the aging mindless drone Eminem had to say about the bogus treaty initiated by progressive former president Jimmy Carter and signed (and ignored) by former president Bill Clinton that allowed North Korea to go nuclear?

Have you ever seen any instance when former President Obama and his crew did not race to the lowest common denominator to being equality of misery, poverty, illiteracy, disease, and crime to those he proclaimed to protect? President Trump, a bombastic, empty-headed, bully-boy, has created nowhere near the corruption, chaos, and confusion that was found in the Obama Administration and continues today. And, that almost all efforts to discredit and dislodge a sitting President have their origin in the Clinton campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the former Obamacons.

In a time when a conservative is shouted down or disadvantaged on a college campus, you have the mainstream media applauding this pathetic performer and his nonsensical political message. But then again, what can you expect from a drug-addled mind?

We are so screwed.