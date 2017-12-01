DONALD TRUMP AND FAKE NEWS: WHO CAN YOU TRUST?

Perhaps nobody has introduced the idea of journalists going far beyond partisan reporting to the deliberate creation and/or manipulation of the news of the day than Donald Trump. In fact, if we are to believe only a portion of the news stories on the allegations that Donald Trump and/or members of his transition team actually colluded with Russia to favor Trump’s candidacy over that of Hillary Clinton, we can see how the concept of fake news was employed to convey political advantage to one candidate over another. And, used to distract America from the criminality of the previous Administration.

The story starts with the funding of opposition research by Hillary Clinton’s campaign in connection with the Democratic National Committee under the leadership of Debbie Wasserman Schultz. It appears that both parties wanted to hide this funding from the media, other candidates, and most of all the American public. Thus they employed an attorney with Perkins Coie to serve as a cut-out to employ the services of Fusion GPS, a firm of former Wall Street Journal Reporters that seemed to specialize in the location (and possibly creation) of opposition research along with what appears to be unregistered and unlawful lobbying efforts on the part of certain Russian interests. Thus, Fusion GPS turned to a British ex-spy, Christopher Steele, to create an opposition work-product consisting of unverified, unsubstantiated rumors of events that were allegedly supplied by intelligence operatives who were Russian or had deep Russian connections. At this point, the so-called Steele Dossier needed to be sold to the media as a legitimate document – apparently not connected to the DNC or the Clinton campaign to prevent provoking skepticism raised by the obvious partisan bias. It is not known whether or not Fusion GPS paid reporters to publicize the Dossier.

Enter the FBI. Through a series of suspect action involving high-ranking members of the FBI, the Dossier was adopted by the FBI, and an attempt was made to vet the allegations. It appears that the allegations were not simply credible but may have been used to obtain a FISA Court warrant to enable the domestic spying on American citizens who may have been “unmasked” by members of the Obama Administration. The Steele Dossier now gained some form of official recognition which allowed people to conclude, often erroneously, that the Dossier was a product of one of America’s premier intelligence agencies.

Round and round it went – libeling and slandering Donald Trump and his associates in the media echo chamber using partisan pundits. Thus setting the stage for a legitimate claim of “fake news.”

But is this anything new?

It appears that our most prominent Founding Father and first president, George Washington, was also troubled by the news of his time in an era before polling and wire services to disseminate essentially the basic story which then could be used in local media. Knowing that most newspapers of the day had become hyper-partisan – a few laudatory, most critical – Washington cast about looking for a method for detecting a reliable method to gauge the “will of the people” to govern. As for the substitute for non-existent national polling, it appears that Washington was a reader of published sermons, believing that a pastor’s viewpoint pretty much was in keeping with the sensibilities of his congregation.

And, not being a classically well-educated, well-read man like Thomas Jefferson or Benjamin Franklin (or most of the other founding fathers), Washington was always looking to the opinions of others to inform him and provide options from which he could choose or synthesize a course of action. Thus the Presidential Cabinet, which is not in the Constitution, was born.

Pretty much the modus operandi of Donald Trump.

Bottom line …

I believe that there are very few patriots in today’s Congress – especially those who are willing to stand up for America and the American people to address the systemic wrongs which are so obvious to anyone who can access and digest multiple news sources.

How far has our country fallen when the government appoints its own Special Counsel when that Counsel has, not the appearance of impropriety or a conflict of interest, but an actual record that clearly illustrates that impropriety and conflict of interest?

Members of the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, and former President Obama all have left their dirty, greasy fingerprints on some scandals which include examples of criminal behavior. Dodging and weaving to delay and obstruct justice.

I believe that the GOP does not want to pursue wrongdoing lest it prejudices their reelection bids. And that President Donald J. Trump is the necessary distraction from a legitimate investigation and prosecution that the progressive socialists love to hate.

In this intersection between patriotism and partisanship creeps the shadow of corruption and the further erosion of the American institutions which make us uniquely Americans.

As for the media, they are getting progressive lazier and lazier. Instead of actually interviewing people, they locate a group of whack-jobs on Twitter and write a story around this fringe group as if it somehow represents mainstream thinking or the opinions of a larger number of individuals. Groupthink and political correctness combined to push fair and informed opinion to the wayside.

We are so screwed.

-- steve