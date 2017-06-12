DIANE FEINSTEIN: NEGOTIATING ON BEHALF OF THE PALESTINIANS AND AGAINST THE STATE OF ISRAEL?

Di-Fi is fond of writing open letters that highlight her corrupt, progressive socialist Democrat worldview – even though she and her husband have profited immensely from her government connections …

The decision where to place their capital is the prerogative of all sovereign states and should be made without interference from third-party nations. Additionally, the United States has traditionally accepted a sovereign nation’s capital as the proper and appropriate venue in which to conduct state business.

So why is Senator Feinstein attempting to interfere in the affairs of a sovereign nation in a manner that appears to further the political agenda of an openly hostile and terrorist government?

The idea that the naming of Israel’s capital is provocative, inflammatory, or reckless is ludicrous because the nation whose agenda she appears to tacitly support continues to fire rockets at the civilian population of the only democratic ally in the entire Middle East.

Perhaps, Di-Fi should study history when it comes to a two-state solution. On November 7, 1947, the United Nations voted to create two states. While the Jews accepted the United Nations accord, it was rejected by the Arabs as they believed that they could wipe Israel out by launching a total war. This was the second of five attempts to create another Arab state – all of them rejected. Perhaps, Di-Fi might find it of historical interest that the terrorist Yasser Arafat adopted the name “Palestinians” as a branding technique based on a conference with his communist mentors in Russia.

Of course, there are no peace discussions. And, considering that the Palestinians will not recognize the right of Israel to exist as a state, perhaps that is the real reason. You cannot negotiate with someone who refuses to accept your legitimacy and wages a continual terrorist war against your civilians.

Even given their own piece of territory, the Palestinians elected a terrorist government which produces nothing of economic value. One might examine the fact that this kleptocracy's only export is terror and they exist mostly on international contributions – including water, electricity, concrete, and food from Israel.

The only reason I can think of, with the exception of outright corruption, for Di-Fi’s position is that she is one of those useful idiots who has grown rich on the system that she pretends to loathe and favors the imposition of international socialism and totalitarianism. Of course, Di-Fi is a person who is isolated from the consequences of her actions by her political position and government-supplemented riches. Could it be that Di-Fi is a secret war-monger that openly favors terrorist activity and the rewards it provides to private contractors and others who sell goods and services to the military?

Violations Force Feinstein Military Committee Resignation A veteran California senator has resigned as chair of a powerful military construction committee after reports that for years she abused her position to award her husband’s companies billions of dollars in government contracts. During her six years as chair and ranking member of the Military Construction Appropriations subcommittee, Senator Dianne Feinstein annually supervised the appropriation of billions of dollars for specific military construction projects. The San Francisco lawmaker supervised her own staff of military construction experts and she lobbied Pentagon officials to support her favorite projects. She wielded quite a bit of power and succeeded in steering hundreds of billions of dollars in military contracts to companies partially owned by her wealthy husband, Richard Blum. One company alone earned $792 million from military construction and environmental cleanup projects approved by Feinstein’s committee and another $759 million. The blatant ethics violation and obvious conflict of interest was first exposed earlier this year by a weekly Northern California publication. The story details how Feinstein voted over the years for appropriations that enriched her husband’s firms and that her top legal advisor also happens to be one of her husband’s longtime business partners; in other words, a financial beneficiary of the senator’s decisions. <Source>

When it comes to blatant self-dealing, it appears that Dianne Feinstein has more in common with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump than she does with the honest citizens of California.

I find it is the height of hypocrisy for Senator Dianne Feinstein to continue to pursue the thread of possible Trump collusion with Russia when there is a woven scarf of Russian corruption (Uranium One) and self-dealing hanging around Hillary Clinton’s neck. Or even worse, the idea that her beloved President, Barack Obama, sold out his country and the nations of the Middle East with the secret provisions of the Iran deal. Failing to prosecute the Iran-sponsored Hezbollah terrorists lest it upset Iran and his legacy negotiations. Anything to legitimize a Nobel Peace Prize that was awarded without a shred of accomplishment, foreign or domestic.

